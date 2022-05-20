ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

UNC Women Remain Perfect but, Survived a Challenge

By Kevin Neibauer
eopsports.com
 4 days ago

The Stony Brook SeaWolves (16-3) gave the Ladies University Tar Heels (20-0) all they could handle but, fell short, 8-5, in NCAA DI Quarter Final action at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

