Hetty Green was a New Bedford original. She was born in 1834, the daughter of successful whaling agent and oil manufacturer Edward Mott Robinson and Abby Howland. Decades later. she was known as the "Witch of Wall Street," and was considered the richest woman in America. Green passed on in 1916, but the interest in her life and her family has never faded away.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO