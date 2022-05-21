Here Are A Bunch Of Celebrities Who Gave Commencement Speeches And I Need To Know If You Think They Were Qualified

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate degree when she took the stage to talk to New York University students in May 2022. In her speech, Taylor talked about her career and accepting that life is going to be a little "cringe" sometimes. She added that it's important to know that everyone makes mistakes — and it's how you grow from them that's important.

"I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be, and when. Who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: it’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: it’s totally up to you," Taylor said on stage .