ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here Are A Bunch Of Celebrities Who Gave Commencement Speeches And I Need To Know If You Think They Were Qualified

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp7uW_0flUJINy00

Graduation ceremonies can be long and tedious — unless you've got an A-list celeb giving the commencement address obv!

SomeGoodNews/Giphy / Via giphy.com

These college grads hit the jackpot when it came to commencement speakers and learned some valuable lessons along the way.

Here's who took the stage at college graduations:

1. Taylor Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2amp_0flUJINy00

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate degree when she took the stage to talk to New York University students in May 2022. In her speech, Taylor talked about her career and accepting that life is going to be a little "cringe" sometimes. She added that it's important to know that everyone makes mistakes — and it's how you grow from them that's important.

"I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be, and when. Who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: it’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: it’s totally up to you," Taylor said on stage .

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

2. Robert De Niro

3. Meryl Streep

4. Ken Jeong

5. Dolly Parton

6. Lisa Kudrow

7. Tom Hanks

8. Will Ferrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYS79_0flUJINy00

Will Ferrell gave an "unorthodox" speech during Harvard University's Class Day in 2003. Although Will said he wouldn't be using humor in his speech and wasn't going to "sugarcoat" his thoughts, it ended up being almost 10 minutes of hilarity. Will shared fake quotes, dished his advice on everything from dealing with incompetent assistants to tax fraud, and ended his speech with a song.

"I’m sorry, graduates. But this is a world where you aren’t allowed to use your cell phone on airplanes, during live theater, at the movies, at funerals, or even during your own elective surgery. Apparently, the Berlin Wall went back up because we now live in Russia. I mean just try lighting up a cigar in a movie theater or paying for a dinner for 20 friends with an autograph. It ain’t that easy. Strong words, I know. Tough talk. But more like tough love. Because this is where my faith in you guys comes into play, Harvard University’s graduating Class of 2003, without a doubt, the finest, most talented group of sexual beings this great land has to offer," Will said at one point .

Douglas Mcfadd / Getty Images

9. Jennifer Garner

10. Steve Carell

11. John Krasinski

12. Mindy Kaling

Which celebrity commencement speech was your favorite? If yours didn't make the list, tell us in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Tom Hanks
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speeches#Celebrity#Somegoodnews Giphy#New York University#Ferrell#Harvard University
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

How the Publishing World Is Muscling In on Hollywood Deals: For Authors, “The Future Is Multihyphenate”

This June, when the Netflix film Spiderhead hits the streamer, something revolutionary will happen — but blink and you’ll miss it. Before the opening scene of the dystopian drama starring Miles Teller, Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett, the New Yorker logo will appear on the screen. The script is an adaptation of a 2010 George Saunders short story, published in the magazine under the title “Escape From Spiderhead.” The film was produced by Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), one of the first major projects under the group’s new president, studio veteran Agnes Chu. Spiderhead’s path to the screen is part of a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy