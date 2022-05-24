ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'SNL' Stampede: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney Reportedly Exiting

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNleh_0flUJAKA00

Longtime popular “ Saturday Night Live ” stars Pete Davidson , Kate McKinnon , Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are expected to leave the program, Variety and Deadline reported Friday.

Their last regular appearances will be the final show of the 47th season on Saturday, sources told Deadline, and it may include a group goodbye.

There were no immediate details on why they’re leaving, but most have increasingly taken on new creative projects outside the program.

A future successful “SNL” mix is critical to NBC. In the 2020-2021 season, it was the most-watched entertainment program on TV among viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, the demographic preferred by advertisers, according to Variety.

Both McKinnon and Bryant have been with “SNL” since 2012.

McKinnon has convincingly morphed on “SNL” into a wild series of various characters from Rudy Giuliani to Kellyanne Conway, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justin Bieber, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions and Amy Coney Barrett.

She skipped some episodes this season to film the “Tiger King” Peacock TV series in which she played Carole Baskin.

Bryant will be exiting on a high with her smarmy killer clone of Sen. Ted Cruz. She also nailed it with her version of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She’s also the creator and star of “Shrill” on Hulu .

Davidson joined “SNL” in 2014 when he was just 20. He has been the star and organizer of a wide range of sly, hilarious, sophisticated music videos on the program, nailed the super-slacker character Chad, and was a smart-mouthed commentator on “Weekend Update.” He’s been straight-up about his personal life on the show, including his battles with mental health, and did a desperate, quirky Jared Kushner .

Davidson’s current starring role is as the real-life boyfriend of Kim Kardashian . The two connected last October on the “Saturday Night Live” set, where Davidson played a seriously out-sexed Aladdin to Kardashian’s steamy Princess Jasmine — on a flying carpet, no less.

Davidson was largely absent this season as he filmed James DeMonaco’s horror movie “The Home.” He took time out in the past from “SNL” to star in the 2020 movie “King of Staten Island,” which he also co-wrote.

“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of Davidson’s latest project, the Peacock series “Bupkis,” based on his life and starring him.  Davidson is also co-writing.

Mooney has been with “SNL” since 2013 in a wide variety of sketches. Last week he played Johnny Depp in a cold open sketch of the Depp/Amber Heard trial — and Baby Yoda on “Weekend Update.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
James Demonaco
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Jeff Sessions
EW.com

Josh Brolin roasts Stephen Colbert for never watching The Goonies: 'Ever? You're the one?'

Goonies never say die — not that Stephen Colbert would know. Josh Brolin, who counts himself among Colbert's longtime friends, appeared on the host's late-night show Thursday and participated in the rapid-fire segment "The Colbert Questionnaire." When asking Brolin things like what he thinks the scariest animal is and if he prefers apples or oranges, he tossed something a little deeper into the mix: "What do you think happens when we die?"
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

66K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy