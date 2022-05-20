ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Stagecoach Days rolls back into Marshall this weekend

By Jamey Boyum
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - After a delay of about a decade, the stagecoach is finally pulling back into town. The City of Marshall is hosting the return of Stagecoach Days this weekend. It all kicked off with a little something called the Miss Loose Caboose Contest. Stagecoach Days 2022...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago. We are happy to report that as of Monday, Mark is back in East Texas!. He was in Dallas when...
K-Fox 95.5

Giant Mural Going Up At Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas

What was just a stark brick wall is turning into a captivating art piece on the front of the Atkinson Candy Companies building located at 1608 West Frank Avenue in Lufkin. The colorful mural is being painted to commemorate their 90 years in operation making amazing candy for everyone to enjoy.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Shakespeare Festival

Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'. According to the district, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, had attended the Dallas Mavericks game and was returning home Sunday night when he and the passengers in the vehicle were struck by another vehicle.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the mayor of Corrigan, a missing monkey has been found. An injured monkey was spotted along Hwy 287 in Corrigan on Monday, according to Mayor Johnna Gibson. She says the monkey, believed to be Boss, who has been missing since May 10. The monkey escaped its owner’s car when they stopped for a bottle of water at a dollar store.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marshall, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Marshall, TX
KTBS

Bandit Run celebrates 45th anniversary of 'Smokey and the Bandit' in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It has been 45 years since a black and gold Pontiac Trans Am tore across the south on a bootlegging mission in the hit movie "Smokey and the Bandit." Burt Reynolds and Sally Field starred in the film, but it was the car they drove that stole the show and helped to launch the "Bandit Run."
KLTV

3rd annual tractor show takes place in Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The 3rd Annual Tractors, Trucks, & Fun event took place in Kilgore Saturday. Thirty-eight tractors, family fun, and unique games all attracted East Texans. Blindfolded tractor races, tractor games, chainsaw carving, and other fun games took place today in the historic downtown district of Kilgore. Harry Hamilton,...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Your Toll 49 Bills are About to Become a Little Less Crazy–Here is Why

Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
bossierpress.com

Annual Motorcycle Ride Passes Through Bossier

Motorcycle units with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Haughton Police Department waited at the ready on Sunday afternoon for the unique and important escort. The units provided a police escort from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Monroe for more than 250 motorcyclists participating in the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Texas Monthly

East Texas’s Most Exciting New Store Is Hidden in a Small-town Mansion

As I pull up to the grand estate, I can see multiple chimneys, Juliet balconies, and a brick path leading up to a massive set of French doors. The scene looks like something out of a fairy tale, but the towering loblolly pines lining the driveway snap me back to reality: I’m in Texas, two hours east of Dallas and halfway between Longview and the tiny town of Gilmer. Josh Smallwood, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, greets me with a smile and escorts me inside his former home, now the headquarters of 80 Acre Market.
GILMER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bassmaster Elite Series On Lake Fork

QUITMAN, Texas — Despite a lifetime of fishing Lake Fork and several years of guiding on the East Texas powerhouse, Lee Livesay found something he’d never seen before. A revelation delivered in a Day 3 limit of 27 pounds, 5 ounces kept him atop the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork with a three-day weight of 87-15. Livesay heads into Championship Sunday with a three 1/2-pound advantage over Idaho superstar Brandon Palaniuk — and he credits much of his success to that discovery.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Board of Arts and Culture District in Kilgore working to resubmit culture district application

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore is once again working to receive a culture district designation after their application was denied in 2018. After getting feedback from the state, the arts and culture district board is working on resubmitting an application. The board says they feel Kilgore would be able to use their arts and cultural resources within a small area. The culture district would merge the two hubs of downtown and Kilgore College where many events take place.
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kltv#Miss Loose Caboose#Stagecoach Days
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Cast, crew preparing for 2022 Texas Shakespeare Festival

WEBXTRA: Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash, students injured. Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, released this video in Polish, expressing appreciation for donations to refugee relief. Mayor of Tyler’s Polish sister city expresses appreciation for support of Ukrainian refugees. Updated: 6...
TYLER, TX
Lonestar 99.5

[PHOTOS]: Unique Gilmer, TX Ranch on 40 Acres is Waiting for You Right Now

If you've been dreaming of living the ranch life in ETX, this unique Gilmer, Texas ranch sitting on almost 40 acres may just what you've been looking for. Nestled in Upshur County, just looking at the photos of this property may be enough to tangibly feel your stress levels drop. The home offers close to 5000 square feet, including decks where you can sit and take in the lovely view.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Dillard leaving Bryan High for Palestine after five seasons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High Head Baseball Coach James Dillard announcing Monday that he is leaving the Vikings to take over the baseball program at Palestine. Dillard is a Bryan High graduate and spent the lsat five years coaching the Vikings. 2022 saw the team win the District 12-6A title and make its first playoff appearance since 2017.
BRYAN, TX
KLTV

Family of Midway senior killed in crash opens up to KWTX

Back after COVID-19 hiatus, Run for the Wall motorcycle ride makes Longview stop. The thunderous sound of iron horses was heard in East Texas today as part of an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nation’s capital. Strong storms and heavy...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hopkins County authorities nab Missouri man, say $66K found in sack

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man was arrested in Hopkins County and is facing charges of money laundering and theft of a firearm. According to an arrest report, a deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle Sunday for expired registration as well as an equipment violation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day in effect for today through tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers early this morning continue into the midmorning hours, with light to moderate rainfall expected. Heading into the afternoon, more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected, with an ‘Enhanced’ Risk, or level three out of five risk, for severe storms is in place over East Texas today from the Storm Prediction Center. A first round of activity is expected during the afternoon hours, with all severe weather hazards possible, then a second round of storms this evening will move through East Texas, with all severe weather hazards again possible. Storms during the afternoon will be more scattered in nature, while the storms that move through overnight will move across the region in a linear fashion. We’ll have updates every hour on East Texas Now, and on our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy