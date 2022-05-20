Elderly Florida woman dies after falling into septic tank

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday night when a wrong-way driver on U.S. 41 hit another vehicle head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 8:30 p.m., a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old North Port man traveling south on the northbound left lane of U.S. 41 near Zemel Road in Charlotte County when he collided with a sedan heading north in the same lane.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday morning when she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say that at about 2:15 a.m., an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling north on the left turn lane on U.S. 41, just south of Cortez Road. A pedestrian, identified as a 26-year old woman, was walking north, in the same lane as the SUV when they collided.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed on I-75 Sunday night when he collided with a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck carrying five people and towing a boat was heading north near State Road 72 at about 10:20 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Sarasota man, also heading north, hit the boat trailer.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was killed Monday evening when she rear-ended a semitrailer on U.S. 41 and University Parkway, Sarasota police said. The woman, driving an SUV southbound on Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m., when her vehicle crashed into the back of a semitrailer. The woman died at the scene.
SARASOTA, Fla — A Tampa Bay area family has been thrown into mourning at the loss of their loved one in a swimming tragedy. It has now promoted the Sarasota Police Department and beach officials to sound a note of warning to the public as they plan for Memorial Day weekend.
SARASOTA, Fla. - The body of a woman who went missing while swimming off South Lido Beach over the weekend was found Sunday night, according to the Sarasota police. Deputies said 24-year-old Everliz Valentina Vega Medina was swimming with a friend when she disappeared around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Her friend made it back to shore, but Everliz was nowhere to be found.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen […]
LARGO, Fla. - More than a dozen cats were rescued thanks to the efforts of a prominent Pinellas County pet rescuer, but she had to be hospitalized after suffering burns and smoke inhalation during the early morning fire Saturday. Laura Kile woke up to the sounds of smoke alarms blaring...
Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Troopers have arrested a Georgia man after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Wesley Chapel Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Erik Enrique Zheng-Sam, 27, was traveling north on Wesley Chapel Blvd., approaching Hyde Park Blvd., shortly before 2:30 a.m. when he struck a 31-year-old Land O’Lakes man who was walking in the northbound lane of Wesley Chapel Blvd.
