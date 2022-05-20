Elderly Florida woman dies after falling into septic tank

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday morning when she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say that at about 2:15 a.m., an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling north on the left turn lane on U.S. 41, just south of Cortez Road. A pedestrian, identified as a 26-year old woman, was walking north, in the same lane as the SUV when they collided.

