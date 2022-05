If you’re looking for 125 years of history, you need look no further than Lead-Deadwood Hospital. On Jan. 15, 1897, St. Joseph’s Hospital officially opened in Deadwood, and on May 19, Monument Health and the Lead-Deadwood community celebrated 125 years of providing health care on the exact same spot where the Benedictine Sisters provided care over a century ago.

