West New York, NJ

WNY Rec Youth Football Cheerleading Program Registration Now Open

By Jeffrey Henig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credit: twitter.com West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo and the Board of Commissioners are happy to announce that free registrations for the Division of Recreation’s 2022 Youth Football Cheerleading Program are now being accepted. The program is open to children ages 7 through 14. Practices will begin...

