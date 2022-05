The Litchfield Golf Course is all ready for a busy summer season. Some leagues are already underway and you can get more information about memberships by calling the Pro Shop. City Council Member John Carlson says it’s good to get involved in a league which keeps you on schedule, otherwise it’s easy to just put off golfing. He says there are all kinds of league options, including a men’s league which begins on June 1st, and there’s a ladies league on Thursday evenings which is a 9-hole scramble.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO