Kenneth M. Neumann, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery Columbarium, Marshfield, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:30am, followed by a visitation held at the First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10am until service time at 11am. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

10 HOURS AGO