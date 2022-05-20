Steven David Harrelson, 1957-2022

On May 20th Kim Williams, Great River Road Director and Arkansas Delta River Travel Writer from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism met with local leaders and organization members on Arkansas’s Great North American Eclipse forecasted to occur on April 8th, 2024. Williams discussed percentages of darkness cities would experience during the eclipse, the projected number of tourists the state could see and gave examples of events and activities cities could do during such event. Plans for future meetings are being discussed. The meeting was held in the Depot building in Warren, AR. Pictured from left to right: Mayor Tonya Kendrix, City of Hermitage; Kim Williams; Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent Family and Consumer Sciences; John Gavin, County Extension Agent Staff Chair; Terrie White, Chamber President and Executive Director; and Mayor Denisa Pennington, City of Warren.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO