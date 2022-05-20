ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Edinburg, AR

Steven David Harrelson, 1957-2022

Cover picture for the articleSteven David Harrelson, age 64 of New Edinburg, AR passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 8, 1957 in Warren, AR to the late JE Harrelson and Estelle Loomis Harrelson....

Hilton Alexander McCray Jr., 1952-2022

Hilton Alexander McCray Jr., 69, of Warren, departed this life May 12, 2022. Born July 28, 1952, he was a son of the late Hilton Sr. and Vera Toatley McCray. He was baptized early in life and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Warren. He was a faithful worker and volunteer at the Mt. Carmel Outreach Ministry and Benevolent Ministry until his health failed.
WARREN, AR
Warren arrest report for April May 16-23, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Jorge Gomez / #6 Lura Lea LN, Warren, AR / DOB 12-16-79 / NO DL on 5-18-22 April Gill / 1420 Breckenridge, Little...
WARREN, AR
Bonus Southark Spotlight: Dennen Cuthbertson

Saline River Chronicle sat down with Dennen Cuthbertson, Public Relations Specialist at the Bradley County Medical Center, to discuss his role at the Hospital and how it impacts the community at large in a bonus Southark Spotlight episode for May 2022. Cuthbertson was kind enough to give us a glimpse into his job, as well as his background before working for the BCMC. Enjoy this video brought to you by Maxwell Hardwood Flooring.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
McCoy Cemetery meeting scheduled for June 23

The McCoy Cemetery in New Edinburg will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. All families and interested parties are invited to attend. The cemetery is also accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. Please mail donations...
NEW EDINBURG, AR
Vote Tuesday anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is Election Day in Arkansas. Polling places open at 7:30 a.m., with voting centers available throughout Bradley County. Voting closes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Saline River Chronicle will have full local election results available Wednesday morning.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Local leaders meet to discuss forecasted eclipse in 2024

On May 20th Kim Williams, Great River Road Director and Arkansas Delta River Travel Writer from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism met with local leaders and organization members on Arkansas’s Great North American Eclipse forecasted to occur on April 8th, 2024. Williams discussed percentages of darkness cities would experience during the eclipse, the projected number of tourists the state could see and gave examples of events and activities cities could do during such event. Plans for future meetings are being discussed. The meeting was held in the Depot building in Warren, AR. Pictured from left to right: Mayor Tonya Kendrix, City of Hermitage; Kim Williams; Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent Family and Consumer Sciences; John Gavin, County Extension Agent Staff Chair; Terrie White, Chamber President and Executive Director; and Mayor Denisa Pennington, City of Warren.
WARREN, AR
Congratulations to the Hermitage High School Class of 2022 from Saline River Chronicle(Graduation Picture Special)

The Hermitage High School Class of 2022 graduated recently at a ceremony held at the football stadium in Hermitage on the campus of Hermitage High. Saline River Chronicle would like to congratulate the members of the graduating class of 2022 and wish them the best of luck in the years to come. Please enjoy a few exclusive photos taken by Saline River Chronicle freelance contributor Tim Kessler from the event.
HERMITAGE, AR
Josh Bryant accepts Lumberjack Hall of Fame induction plaque

Josh Bryant, former Warren Lumberjack standout baseball player, was recently presented with a plaque commemorating his induction into the Warren Lumberjack Sport Hall of Fame as a member of the induction class of 2021, which was unable to receive their plaques earlier due to COVID-19. Bryant was a first baseman...
WARREN, AR

