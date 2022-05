The Tampa Bay Lightning stole both games on the road in Florida and will return to Tampa Bay with a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series against the Panthers. Looking to further their advantage in the second-round NHL Playoffs series, the Lightning are hoping to earn a win at home in Game 3. Unfortunately, they are set to be without a key player, yet again. Head coach Jon Cooper revealed, via Eduardo A. Encina, that Brayden Point will be sidelined for Game 3 on Sunday, having yet to make his series debut against the Panthers.

