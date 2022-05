Today, larger municipalities such as Chicago have seen an increase in gun violence that has not only taken the lives of so many people but has also changed the lives of those who regularly witness the effects of violence in their communities. One organization that has been engaged in organizing communities, faith partners, and churches, to work against mass incarceration and violence, is Live Free USA, founded in 2012 by Rev. Michael McBride. Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, a community organizer, born and raised on Chicago’s south side, learned about the organization and Rev. McBride’s work, and eventually connected with him, sharing her desire to open a Live Free office in Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO