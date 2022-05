WILKES-BARRE — Executive Director Peggy Nork said the McGlynn Center has served children and youth for more than 34 years within the Wilkes-Barre Housing Developments. “We are blessed every day to help children become successful in their education and to become responsibly young people who are hopeful for their futures.” Nork said. “Our success would not be possible without the dedicated volunteers, donors and the community support we receive each year. The reality is that our program, helping children and families, would not exist if we did not receive the grant funding each year from the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the Mercy Foundation and the McGowan Foundation, in conjunction with our community supporters — donors, civic organizations, private foundations and local businesses.“

