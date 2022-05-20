ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Youth Soccer Registration in Hoboken Opens on Monday

By Jeffrey Henig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credit: hobokenyouthsoccerleague.com The City of Hoboken’s Recreation Division will open registration for the Hoboken Youth Soccer League, which begins in mid-September and runs through mid-November, on Monday, May 23 at 9 a.m. The league is open...

northjerseysports.com

Down to its final out, Ramapo rallies in semifinal stunner

WOOD-RIDGE – When McKenna Lont headed for the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s Bergen County Tournament semifinal defending champion Ramapo still had hope, but little else. There were two outs, the bases were empty and, after Northern Valley/Old Tappan put together a three-run rally in the top of the frame, the Green Raiders were trailing by two runs and facing the end of their eight-game county tournament winning streak.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Replacing The Fireplace In Paramus

Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is replacing The Fireplace on Route 17 in Paramus, sources tell Daily Voice. The Fireplace closed in July 2021, bringing hundreds of nostalgic customers to the burger joint for one last bite. Chick-fil-A has been rapidly expanding across North Jersey, having recently opened a location...
PARAMUS, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Announces Pediatric Booster Clinic For TOMORROW

The City of Hoboken offers COVID-19 testing at City clinics through a partnership with Medicine Man Pharmacy & Compounding. To check weekly testing clinic schedules, go to www.hobokennj.gov/testing. The City will host an additional booster clinic tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 605 Jackson Street....
HOBOKEN, NJ
Bayonne Hometown Fair Returns First Weekend In June

Bayonne Hometown Fair Set for Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the 2022 Bayonne Hometown Fair will take place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. This will be the sixth fair in its current format. The event did not take place in 2020 or 2021, due to the Coronavirus. On Saturday, the fair’s hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Sunday, the fair’s hours will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. The fair will be located along Broadway, from 21st Street to 26th Street. The 2022 fair will feature food, games, rides, vendors, and musical entertainment. Mayor Davis said, “We are happy to welcome back the Bayonne Hometown Fair after a two-year hiatus. Local organizations, businesses, entertainers, and volunteers are working to make sure that this year’s fair is a great event. We can all look forward to the 2022 Hometown Fair.”
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Downtown After Sundown returns to South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The popular Downtown After Sundown concert series returns to South Orange Downtown this summer. From swing to pop, jazz to R&B, just about every musical style will be represented at these free community concerts, which take place every Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Spiotta Park from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Another bell finds its way home to Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As swallows return to San Juan Capistrano and monarch butterflies to Mexico, another handbell has found its way back to Bloomfield. The addition makes seven bells so far, each cast more than 100 years ago as a church fundraiser, which have been returned to the Brookdale Reformed Church. According to the Rev. Susan Dorward, she received a phone call about this most recent bell on the church answering machine in March.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Town Pool To Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners are proud to announce the West New York Swim Club (Town Swimming Facility) will be open for the 2022 Summer Season starting Memorial Day Weekend (5/28, 5/29 and 5/30). Located on Anthony M. DeFino Way (60th Street, between Boulevard East and Port Imperial Boulevard).
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Captain Moroney Named 2022 Harrison Firefighter of the Year

Photo Credits: Harrison Fire Department Congratulations go out to Captain Matt Moroney of the Harrison Fire Department. He has been selected as the 2022 Harrison Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Captain Moroney won the award based upon his quick decision making last November. He performed CPR to save...
HARRISON, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday

The town of West New York will hold a food drive on Tuesday, May 24 for residents and families in need. The event will take place in the parking lot at 67th Street and Park Avenue beginning at 12-noon. Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

Lucky $10K Mega Millions Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lucky Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in northern New Jersey. The ticket for the Friday, May 20 drawing was sold at Summer Avenue Food Market in Newark, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseycityupfront.com

New Thanh Hoai will permanently close on June 1

One of the best Jersey City restaurants for cheap and quick Vietnamese food will soon close its doors. Located at 234 10th Street, New Thanh Hoai has announced it will permanently close on Wednesday, June 1. The restaurant offered an extensive menu with some of the best pho in town....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Archdiocese welcomes five new priests, four new deacons

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, will ordain five men to the priesthood during the rite of ordination on Saturday, May 28, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Tobin also ordained four transitional deacons during a separate ordination at the cathedral on Sunday, May 22, at noon.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Vapo Forno, Rutherford, NJ

After the opening of Song E Napule in Rutherford, Ciro Iovine has once again chosen the town for his latest creation: Vapo Forno, an authentic Neapolitan rosticceria. The new concept serves Neapolitan street food such as frittatine, panini, arancini and rustici, along with a variety of breads made every morning.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Holds Memorial Day Parade Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25

Residents are invited to attend Hoboken’s annual Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Wednesday, May 25. The parade, hosted by American Legion Post 107 and the City of Hoboken, returns to Washington Street following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will assemble at 6 p.m. and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County to Host Pepsi Job Fair, May 24

CDL Driver – includes a sign on bonus. All positions offer competitive pay and benefits. An on-the-spot interview is guaranteed to job seekers who complete the pre-registration form as well as the PepsiCo Job applications. Job seekers who do not complete these steps will not be guaranteed an interview slot. The PepsiCo application link will be sent to job seekers that register to attend the event. All job seekers should report at the Warinanco Sports Center at 10:00 a.m. for orientation.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

