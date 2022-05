We had a couple of friends over this weekend, for a long, lazy cocktail hour followed by a dinner that ran hours later than we expected. The night was marked by much laughter and wine, heated discussions about the fate of the world, and a debate over the greatest SNL skits. We started with a series of snacks; spiced candied almonds, blue cheese-stuffed dates and Parmesan cheese straws to get us started. Then we ate our way through a salad of crisp radishes and sugar snap peas, grilled lamb with zhoug and tapenade, a few cheeses and brown butter pecan pie for dessert. My husband Jay and I were especially groggy Sunday morning as we woke up to a slightly trashed kitchen, countertops sticky with bourbon from a late night round of Manhattans and a sink teeming with wine glasses. But it was exactly our kind of beautiful mess; we're grateful to be able to have our friends over for dinner parties again.

