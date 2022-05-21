PGA Championship 2022: Leaderboard Scores, Highlights and Cut Line from Friday
Will Zalatoris leads the PGA Championship field at nine under after shooting a five-under 65 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. Flawless performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/WillZalatoris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WillZalatoris</a> 💪 <br><br>He leads by 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/PGAChampionship?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGAChampionship</a>. <a href="https://t.co/VJaGSU2OM8">pic.twitter.com/VJaGSU2OM8</a>. He's only ahead by one stroke following two rounds...bleacherreport.com
