GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 23-year-old man early Monday morning following an apparent DUI crash into a home. Officers were dispatched to the injury crash in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find that a Honda CR-V had struck the west side of a residence. Officers located the driver, identified as Alexis Ortiz, of Garden City, Kan., sitting in the vehicle.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO