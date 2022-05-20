ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Lee men’s golf wins 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship

mahoningmatters.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee University defeated Oklahoma Christian to claim the NCAA Div. II men’s golf national championship. In the medal match play format in the final, Lee...

www.mahoningmatters.com

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber Changemaker: British Swim School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is the British Swim School. Raymond Liu talks about how the British Swim School is an award winning swim instruction program in Chattanooga. Stay connected with British Swim School. 423-770-888 ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Michigan State
Cleveland, TN
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Coach turning dreams into a reality

A Chattanooga baseball league for people with special needs has one man going above and beyond to keep the game alive. The Dream League gives everyone an opportunity to experience the joy of the game. Janet Daniel's son has been playing here for many years and she says there's one man spearheading the mission. “David Dake is a true blessing. He is so dedicated to this league and loves the kids like they’re his own,” said Daniel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga IRONMAN 2022: Road closures and race details

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to race in the Scenic City!. Athletes from around the world are in Chattanooga this weekend to compete in the IRONMAN competition. Participants will cover over 144 miles through swimming, biking, and running. Keep in mind, the event will impact traffic. Riverfront Parkway from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lee University develops a gender and sexuality policy

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – A private Christian university has drafted a policy that would strictly limit what students can say about gender and sexuality on campus. A leaked draft says students at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, would not be allowed to identify as anything other than their biological sex and could not say anything about sexual acts, behaviors or lifestyles that are contrary to the policy.
CLEVELAND, TN
#Ncaa Division Ii#Div#Ncaa Division#Christian#Ii#Tpc Michigan#Georgia Southwestern
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
TENNESSEE STATE
beckersasc.com

Tennessee orthopedic practice breaks ground on $18.7M ASC

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC, The Chattanoogan reported May 20. 1. The ASC will be built on 4.3 acres in Chattanooga. 2. It will have eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 40 preoperative and recovery bays. 3. The project will cost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
wutc.org

“Get Your Pirate On!” At Tennessee Pirate Fest

The pirates are coming! - the pirates are coming! - to East Tennessee. This weekend and next, the Tennessee Pirate Fest will be held in Harriman - near Kingston, west of Knoxville. Want to see people dress up as pirates from two hundred years ago - or want to get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Big Name Country Music Star Set to Headline This Year’s Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

On July 4th, Pigeon Forge will be decked out in red, white, and blue to celebrate the 31st annual Patriot Festival at Patriot Park! This yearly event is used to commemorate the birthday of our great nation. In addition to the normal festivities, this year’s event has a special surprise. Continue reading to find out what big name country star is set to headline the 2022 Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Cookeville!

Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Putnam County.
COOKEVILLE, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Jack Daniel Distillery plans to phase out Feeder Cow Program

On Thursday, May 19th, Jack Daniel Distillery began to hand out letters on Slop Hill to farmers picking up slop, letting them know of the Distillery’s decision to phase out the Feeder Cow Program. Historical documents describing the distillery (along with others in the area at the time) providing spent grain to farmers as far back as 1876.
LYNCHBURG, TN

