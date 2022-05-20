ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Friends and family searching for Fall River woman they haven’t seen in days

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Shannon has been found at a local hospital. Thode who know her thank the public for their help in locating her. Friends and family are worried after...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 11

Heather Barboza
3d ago

She was found safe and I know personally that it's true. Thank God especially with all the young girls/women that are going missing around here being trafficked

Reply
3
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Mother searching for missing and endangered Fall River daughter

A Fall River mother is looking for her missing and endangered daughter. 17-year-old Madyson Duarte has not been located and, according to family, she needs her medication and does not have it. She left home at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Madyson could be in...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Dog left to die on Massachusetts beach by owner, finds his forever home

Massachusetts State Police have issued a positive update after a dog was left abandoned on a beach at high tide. Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, of Revere, was taken into custody by Troopers in September following an investigation led by Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and assisted by several other Troopers and Revere Police Officers. Trooper Mastromattei worked on the investigation while working his shift out of the State Police-Revere Barracks and also while on his own time over the course of several days.
REVERE, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Caught With Carload of ‘Candy’

FALL RIVER — One man's sweet tooth has landed him in some hot water after state police allegedly caught him with a carload of cannabis-infused candy. State police said in a release yesterday that 38-year-old Fall River man Damien Davis was pulled over by a trooper on South Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Pets perish in house fire near Fall River/Tiverton line

Two local departments combined to extinguish a residential fire on a warm and muggy Sunday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Tiverton and Fall River Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of State Avenue for a house fire near the Fall River and Tiverton line. Upon arrival, responders encountered a fire...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police search home connected to missing woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday they searched the home of a woman who was reported missing last week. Police said Charlotte Lester last seen at about 10 p.m. on May 16 in the Apponaug section of the city. Lester, who’s 44 years old, was described as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
ABC6.com

Man, woman accused of stealing purse in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested two people that stole from a family outside of a supermarket over the weekend. The incident happened at Riverside Park near Coffin Avenue Sunday. Officers tracked down a man and woman, later identified as 44-year-old Timothy McGettigan and 43-year-old Wendy...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Family: Girl struck by SUV in Worcester has died

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 5-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV struck while walking her mother in Worcester last month has died, family members said. Candice Asare-Yeboah was fighting for her life in intensive care since the crash, according to her aunt. An SUV hit Asare-Yeboah and her...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Medford Police called to home several times before woman found dead

MEDFORD - Medford Police had been to the home where Barbara Novaes was found dead for several disturbance calls in the last seven months, according to investigators.Novaes, 61, was last seen alive around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when her son and daughter thought she was going to get her nails done.The son, who also lives in the Emery Street home, told police when he woke up Monday morning the front door was open. His mother's car, keys, phone and purse were also still there. By 8:30 a.m. a police officer found Novaes' body inside a recycling container under her porch.There have...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Woman arrested after reportedly scamming 70-year-old Tiverton man out of thousands of dollars

A woman has been arrested after a reported scam that netted thousands of dollars. According to Tiverton Police, on May 18, Tiverton Police Officer Jason Kobelecki received a call from a 70-year-old Tiverton resident reporting a possible scam. The resident explained he had received a call from an individual claiming to be the resident’s grandson. The caller stated that he was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and was arrested. The resident told the caller, who he believed to be his grandson, that he would help.
TIVERTON, RI
CBS Boston

Body found at home of missing Medford woman

MEDFORD -- A body has been found by police at a Medford home that is connected to a woman who was reported missing by her family. The house is located on Emory Street near Tufts campus.A State Police detective confirmed to WBZ-TV that authorities discovered a body behind the house, but did not mention any other specifics."It's pretty scary," said one neighbor. "I moved to this area specifically because it is very safe. So it is a bit shocking."The daughter of the woman who lived in the house said on social media Monday morning that her mom was missing. Her daughter...
MEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Horrific Crash On I-91 In North Haven

A 38-year-old tow-truck driver assisting a disabled driver on I-91 in Connecticut died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven County, officials said. Shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in North Haven, first responders responded to a stretch of the interstate after Tolland County resident Christopher Russell, of Ellington, was struck by a driver near Exit 11.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

5 dogs die in fire at New Bedford three-family home where 23 dogs were living; Crews continue to search for three unaccounted dogs, officials say

At least five dogs died in a fire Saturday afternoon at a three-family home in New Bedford where 23 dogs were living, the New Bedford Fire Department announced. Firefighters responded to 60 Cove Street around 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire. On arrival, crews reported visible fire and began an interior attack with multiple hose lines, the department said.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Woman seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle in Bourne

BOURNE – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling out of a moving vehicle in Bourne. The incident happened shortly after 10 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Williams Avenue. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the ball field on Barlow’s Landing Road to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. Bourne Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man accused of pulling knife at Dartmouth Towne Center

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of pulling a knife on someone at a shopping mall. Police said the incident happened at the Dartmouth Towne Center. Anyone with information about the man’s identity should contact the Dartmouth Police Department...
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy