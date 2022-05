The Bengals sign Dax Hill, to a contract.

If you remember he was the first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Hill is coming from Michigan and was the 31 pick by the Bengals.



The post Cincinnati: The Bengals Sign Dax Hill To A Contract appeared first on 100.3 .

The post Cincinnati: The Bengals Sign Dax Hill To A Contract appeared first on The Buzz Cincy .