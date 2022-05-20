ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crypto Market’s Impact on Sports Sponsorships

Cover picture for the articleAt the peak of the crypto market selloff the market saw over $400 billion of market capitalization wiped away. Blockchain related sports sponsorships are anticipated to surpass $5 billion by 2026. Downturn of the crypto market could impact the pace of future deals but exchanges are still well positioned....

Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

Market downturns can be a smart opportunity to buy at a discount. Ethereum is one of the strongest players in the crypto space, but it has its weaknesses. Solana is already a worthy competitor, and it could have an even brighter future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
The Week

Crypto: A sell-off hits digital currencies

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market is testing the faith of those who drank the Kool-Aid, said Katie Martin in the Financial Times. "A trickle in the price of Bitcoin from its peak of $68,000 turned into a flood" last week "in part because of cracks in the so-called stablecoins that glue the market together." Stablecoins, which are generally pegged to the dollar, let digital currency investors move in and out of currencies like Bitcoin without converting their investments into cash. They can also be lent out, often at high rates of interest. A run on these tokens has cast a much wider chill on the crypto market, including Bitcoin, which fell as low as $27,000. Investors were "lured in by claims that these lines of code could become serious rivals to the dollar and the basis of a new financial utopia." Now investors large and small have gotten a serious reality check. Hedge fund manager and crypto evangelist Michael Novogratz has lost $6 billion of his $8.5 billion fortune since November, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who converted his first three City Hall paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, would have lost about $5,800 of his pay.
protocol.com

The crypto contrarian contradiction

A week after saying it had no plan to pull back on hiring because downturns provide an opportunity to invest and grow, Coinbase has done a dramatic turnabout. The crypto exchange, humbled by both its falling stock price and tumbling tokens, is freezing hiring and hitting pause on new projects. You can only be so much of a contrarian.
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 1,658 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $50,352,799 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19TqXjwJYgG9SyLrjCW5wite9CV4QDtotp. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
