Member Appreciation Day

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 3468 in Trigg County starting next week. According to a news release, Hopkinsville Road will be closed starting May 31 between Kings Chapel Road and Maple Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. KY 3468 is the frontage road that parallels the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 just east of Cadiz.
Play begins in the 2nd region tournament this evening at Henderson County. Christian County will face Webster County at 5:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com. The second game has Livingston Central facing Caldwell County.
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm til the service hour at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 58) Funeral service will be Friday May 27th at 11:30am at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
Third ranked Virginia Tech defeated Kentucky twice Sunday in the Blacksburg Regional, taking game one 9-2 and winning the second game 5-4. Former Christian County standout Emmy Blane with 1-3 with a double and an RBI in the first game while going 2-3 in the nightcap. Kentucky finishes the season 37-19.
Fire damaged a home on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Oak Grove, Pembroke and Fort Campbell were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, according to information from the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department. The home sustained some smoke and fire damage, but...
Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
(Age 89, of Elkton) Services will be Tuesday May 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home . Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Monday May 23rd at Latham Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously voted to remove the interim tag from Lacey Ramirez, who will become the school’s principal effective June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian...
Several candidates have filed their papers to run for city and school board elections in Todd County as the non-partisan deadline approaches. Incumbent Elkton City Council members Frank McReynolds, Danny Laster, Doug Gibson and David Powell have all filed for another term and John Rice is seeking one of the six seats.
Play began in the 2nd Region tournament Sunday. The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their season end with a 2-1 loss to Henderson County. The Colonels plated two runs off Tiger ace Preston Chadouin in the first inning and the lead held until the 7th inning when the Tigers scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Moss that brought home Landon Cook. Joseph Boor then singled but Christopher Medina got caught in a run down between third and home for the final out.
A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Hopkinsville teenager who has medical issues. Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 16-year old Nariah Stevenson is a black female who stands 5-7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has a scar on right side of HER nose, a dark birth mark between her shoulders, the left side of her nose is pierced and she has pierced ears with 3 to 4 stud ear rings in each ear.
Fire damaged a vacant home late Saturday night on Howell Street. Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says crews arrived shortly after 11 p.m. at the home in the 1000 block of Howell and found flames inside an interior room. The fire was quickly knocked down and there was moderate...
Kentucky State Police have identified a suspect sought for an early Sunday morning shooting on Tyler Street in Oak Grove. A news release says the shooting happened at 211 Tyler and the victim has been identified as 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville. Investigation led to KSP obtaining an arrest...
WCBL-Benton is reporting Aaron Beth has stepped down as girls coach at Marshall County. The son of the legendary Lady Marshals coach Howard Beth in three seasons guided Marshall County to three district title, two First Region titles and an appearance in the 2021 girls state championship game.
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the murder case against 44-year old David Slagle of Lewisburg, the man accused of fatally shooting 57-year old Deborah McGee outside of her Heltsley Road home near Clifty earlier this month. Slagle appeared in Todd District Court for a preliminary hearing Monday...
The suspect charged in connection with a Sunday morning fatal shooting in Oak Grove that killed 18-year-old Gailon Toler was arraigned in Christian District Court Tuesday morning. Tyron Holt appeared virtually from the Christian County Jail before District Judge Lindsey Adams, who read him his charges and asked if he...
