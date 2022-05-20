Member Appreciation Day

Play began in the 2nd Region tournament Sunday. The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their season end with a 2-1 loss to Henderson County. The Colonels plated two runs off Tiger ace Preston Chadouin in the first inning and the lead held until the 7th inning when the Tigers scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Moss that brought home Landon Cook. Joseph Boor then singled but Christopher Medina got caught in a run down between third and home for the final out.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO