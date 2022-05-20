ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A recap of this week's primaries

Midterm elections are nearly half a year away, but the primary contest to determine who will run for the House and Senate seats this fall - those have already started. Former President Trump is playing a big role by endorsing Republican candidates who pledge loyalty to him. Some of those candidates...

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
How Texas officials and voting groups are trying to limit mail ballot rejections

In Texas today, runoff elections are happening, and this will be another test of how well new voting requirements are working. Back in March, thousands of voters had their mail-in ballots rejected during the primary. A main reason was confusion over the envelope voters had to use. Now, election officials and voting groups are trying to make sure those same problems don't persist. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces a House Ethics investigation

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which will determine whether the freshman lawmaker violated rules by promoting a cryptocurrency while having a personal financial interest invested and engaged "in an improper relationship" with a member of his staff. The move comes less than a...
In Arkansas tomorrow, former President Trump's White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is expected to easily win the Republican primary for governor. As KUAR's Daniel Breen reports, her campaign has been low-key, expensive and unlike anything the state has seen before.

DANIEL BREEN, BYLINE: Even before her campaign began, Sarah Huckabee Sanders nabbed a key supporter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DONALD TRUMP: Folks, if we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she'll do very well. And I'm trying to get her to do that. BREEN:...
