Meet Ontario Tillman, Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State House of Representatives For District 56, On May 24, 2022 - Paid For by the Committee To Elect Ontario Tillman State House District 56

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made two appointments to his cabinet. One will lead economic development and the other will lead parks and recreation. Darryl Washington will serve as Director of Economic Development. He is a native of Birmingham and has more than 25 years of experience in economic development. He has worked at various levels of corporate, commercial and community development including Regional Account Manager for BellSouth, Economic Development Consultant for the City of Irondale and, most recently, as Director of District Development for Urban Impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. He is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Association of Alabama and The National Main Street Center. Washington received continuing education certifications in economic development from both Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a B.A. in Marketing from Morehouse College and master’s in Public Management from Birmingham-Southern College.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO