ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Logan High student among four Presidential Scholars from Utah

By Charles McCollum staff writer
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan High School salutatorian Gary Zhan is headed to Harvard University next fall, but first he’ll be accepting an award as a 2022 Presidential Scholar. The honor, which was bestowed upon only four Utah high school seniors and 161 students nationwide, was announced by the U.S. Department of Education this week....

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Hill AFB air show returns to Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts, get ready as the beloved Utah air show “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” returns this summer. The aerial show featuring military aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, The U.S. Air Force and over a “dozen world-class acts” kicks off this summer on June 25-26. Event admission […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Gardening expert discusses how to perfect Utah’s most Googled vegetable

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study from allaboutgardening.com has found that potatoes are the most popular vegetable among Utahns. The study says Utahns have Googled how to grow potatoes more than any other vegetable. The most Googled vegetable. Utah isn’t alone, potatoes were popular in Google searches in...
kslnewsradio.com

Show hosts say Utah GOP discriminates against women candidates

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party now only allows candidates who win at convention to use its valuable nonprofit-postage rate and mailing lists. Overall, in 2022, 26% (27 of 104) of Utah legislators are women, gaining one GOP seat from 2021, according to The Status of Women in Utah Politics: A 2022 Update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico#Salt Lake City#Highschool#Logan High School#Harvard University#Utah State University#Bear River Charter School#White House#Presidential Scholars
ksl.com

Are Utahns Trump Republicans or Romney Republicans? Poll has answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Donald Trump and Mitt Romney are a lot like oil and water. You can mix them together once in a while, but they always separate. The way they go about politics tends to divide people as well. Some voters love Trump and despise Romney, and vice versa. They wear the same Republican Party label but clearly have a different view of what it means.
KUTV

After week of silence, embattled Utah lawmaker confirms he will withdraw from primary

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a week of silence, a Utah lawmaker charged in a poaching case said he will withdraw from next month's primary election. Travis Seegmiller (R-St. George) has remained an official candidate in the House District 73 race even after announcing nearly two weeks ago that he would resign from the Utah Legislature. KUTV 2News learned that Washington County had asked Seegmiller to sign a form withdrawing from the June primary nearly two weeks ago – right after he announced his resignation.
UTAH STATE
ksjd.org

Utah joins national movement to retrain teachers on the ‘science of reading’

That was the thought third grade teacher Cassie White had when she first learned she’d be forced to start a new training program. It was around January 2021, the second pandemic school year. Most kids in her district, Duchesne County, and her school, Centennial Elementary in Roosevelt, were back in class. Many were struggling, thanks in large part to COVID disruptions that impacted students across the state.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

LDS youth meet for priesthood commemoration

Approximately 487 Preston North Stake Young Men and Young Women ages 11-18 with their ward adult leaders attended an Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration held on Tuesday, May 17, at the Preston Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. A meal served to the gathered group started off the festivities of the evening at the annual...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Hansen, Arlen "Ted"

Hansen Arlen "Ted" Hansen 91 Salt Lake City passed away May 23, 2022. Services will be under the direction of Allen- Hall Mortuary; www.allenmortuaries.com .
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Ezola, John Sheridan

John Sheridan Ezola, 86, passed away at his home in Cedar Hills, Utah, from injuries sustained from a fall on Wednesday, May 12, 2022. His parents are John Ezola Jr. and Ruby Christiansen Ezola. He was raised on his parent's farm in Trenton, Utah, attended school in Trenton and graduated from North Cache High School in 1954 where he loved singing and performing in school operettas. In 1955 he joined the Navy serving for four years. In May 1961 he married Harriet Jensen Pearson, a young widow with four little boys. The family moved to Homedale, Idaho, where two daughters joined the family. Services will be on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in Homedale, Idaho, at the LDS chapel located at 708 State Hwy 19 with a viewing at 9 a.m. and a viewing on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please see www.larkinmortuary.com for a full obituary with pictures. You are invited to a Zoom webinar for John Sheridan Ezola on May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92454582797.
CEDAR HILLS, UT
kjzz.com

Video shows teen being beaten in the girl's bathroom at Ogden High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager in Ogden is recovering from a violent attack inside a high school bathroom. The victim’s mother tells KUTV that the beating at Ogden High School last week was the culmination of months of bullying against her daughter. “I wish I would have...
svinews.com

New film bringing legend of Bear Lake monster to the screen

IDAHO FALLS – A local urban legend dating back more than 150 years will soon be the premise of a new feature film. A Utah filmmaker is working to bring the legend of the Bear Lake monster to the big screen. News of the Bear Lake Monster was widely...
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Fifth flock of Avian Flu found in Utah – Cache Valley Daily

TAYLORSVILLE – Tuesday, May 17th Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials confirmed the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) west of Salt Lake City. That brings the total number of cases in Utah to five. Cache County has the most with three cases, one...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs bill requiring schools to teach about 9/11

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill to make it mandatory for schools to teach students about the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. House bill 2325 will require schools to dedicate a portion of the day to observe 9/11 Education Day, according to a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy