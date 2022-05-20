Indiana Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Bloomington

An Indiana firefighter was gunned down without provocation on Monday after he stopped to help a motorist who was stranded on a Harrison County road, officials said. Justin Moore, 31, was traveling in Indiana when his vehicle ran out of gas around 9:30 p.m. He called 911 and a Harrison County police officer, Zachary Holly, was dispatched to the scene to offer assistance. Shortly after the officer’s arrival, Jacob McClanahan, a 24-year-old volunteer firefighter and Harrison County Highway Department employee, pulled over to offer his assistance, according to Indiana State Police.

1 DAY AGO