Indiana Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Bloomington
By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Bloomington. He is believed to be in danger and needing medical assistance. Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows that the city has seen fewer homicides this year compared to the same time period in 2021. IMPD shared the latest homicide numbers on Monday. The newly-released data shows 83 homicides in Indianapolis so far this...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Monday morning crash in Vigo County. It happened around 8:30 near Cottom Drive and Briggs Street. Indiana State Police says James Gofourth, 48, from Sullivan, was driving a water tanker when he left the road...
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man was injured on the westside of Columbus on Sunday afternoon when a pickup truck he was working on fell on top of him. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 9200 block of West Nashville Road at around 1:45 p.m.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deputies arrested a man in relation to a domestic battery charge after finding him hiding in his Parke County residence. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a domestic situation in the unincorporated town of Lodi, Indiana which is just […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A FBI report released Monday on the details of 2021 active shooting incidents in the U.S. and three of them happened in Indiana. Two of the incidents in Indianapolis and one in Kendallville. The FedEx shooting was mentioned as one of the five shootings that matched...
A 26-year-old Lafayette man was arrested Friday night after witnesses reported seeing a man threatening people while there were children around and having a knife at Tapawingo Park, police say. After police arrived, Zachary Neswick, whose address was listed as the homeless center in Lafayette, initially complied to sit down...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the person's identity killed in a Friday crash on I-70 in Vigo County. The crash happened at the two-mile-marker. Police say the single-vehicle crash killed 51-year-old Grady Bradford of Las Vegas. Indiana State Police says Bradford left the road in his pickup...
An Indiana firefighter was gunned down without provocation on Monday after he stopped to help a motorist who was stranded on a Harrison County road, officials said. Justin Moore, 31, was traveling in Indiana when his vehicle ran out of gas around 9:30 p.m. He called 911 and a Harrison County police officer, Zachary Holly, was dispatched to the scene to offer assistance. Shortly after the officer’s arrival, Jacob McClanahan, a 24-year-old volunteer firefighter and Harrison County Highway Department employee, pulled over to offer his assistance, according to Indiana State Police.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a single vehicle rollover crash in southern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. Monday along Cottom Drive near Briggs Street in southern Vigo County. Troopers believe that the driver was headed westbound on […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Fishers, Indiana has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in rural Tazewell County Saturday night. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says James Bachman, 76, was pronounced deceased at the scene at the intersection of US 24 and Dee-Mack Road in rural Washington at 10:20 p.m. May 21.
An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot overnight Monday at a sports bar on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Police say they originally received two separate calls about a person being shot. The first call came around 12:22 a.m. from the PNC bank on Kentucky Avenue. Just minutes after that, another call […]
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
Unsolved Boy Doe(Photo: A.W. Naves) On April 16, 2022, the body of a young boy was found inside a suitcase that had been left in a wooded area of southern Indiana. The Las Vegas-themed suitcase and its grim contents were discovered by a resident named Jeff Meredith. Meredith was out mushroom hunting when he noticed the suitcase about 800 feet off the main road and opened it to see what was inside. 911 was called immediately and police responded rapidly to the scene to investigate.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Five people were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night, according to the Terre Haute Police Department. It happened just before 11 p.m. on State Road 46 and Village Drive near the Village Quarter Apartments. Of the five occupants, four were injured and...
Since January, Beth and Nathaniel Clawson have been speaking up about the impact House Enrolled Act 1041 would have on their child Kirin who is transgender. It bans transgender girls like their daughter from participating on K-12 sports teams.
Indiana Men Arrested as a Part of Drug Ring BustSCDN Photo Archive. Four Indiana men were arrested as a part of a multi-state drug bust that included a total of 15 arrests. Indiana Firefighter Shot and Killed By Driver He Stopped To Help.
Comments / 0