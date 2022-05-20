Fish Po’ Boy

Oyster sauce is a dark sauce with a thick consistency, normally made from oyster juices, sugar and salt. The sauce has an earthy, salty and sweet taste with a rich umami flavor profile and is traditionally used in meat and vegetable dishes in Cantonese, Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. “The sauce was discovered in 1888, when a Chinese food stall owner, Lee Kim Sheung, accidentally left a pot of oyster soup on the boil for too long. Once the soup had boiled down to a thick, caramelized sauce, not wanting to waste the food, he tasted it,” says Rebecca Jane, a registered nutritional therapist and founder of NutriPOD. From then on, Sheung added it to all his dishes on his stall and called it “Oyster Sauce.”
