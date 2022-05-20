Fish Po’ Boy

I don’t think a great steak needs much other than salt and pepper, but this creamy fusion of butter and Sriracha sauce certainly doesn’t hurt. It starts with a base of caramelized miso, which deepens its savory-nutty flavor, and adds body to the finished dressing. It brings tang and a gentle pulse of heat from the vinegary Sriracha. It is assertive enough to push through the intensity of a well-seared steak like a late commuter at rush hour, yet would also be fantastic on any other protein like tofu, chicken, or even fish. Keep it warm until ready to use, and in case your miso brings any unwanted lumps, a quick pulse with an immersion blender will smooth them out and create the silkiest possible sauce. —Chris Morocco.

RECIPES ・ 13 HOURS AGO