Los Angeles – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is expanding its type 2 diabetes prevention efforts into the classroom in response to an increased prevalence of the disease in the county. The Type 2 Diabetes and Prediabetes Prevention Toolkit for Schools, recently released by Public Health in response to a November 2021 motion by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, provides K-12 schools with multiple school-based resources to help create environments that support healthy eating and engagement in regular physical activity.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO