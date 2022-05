A baseball season that began with high expectations now has two boxes checked as far as significant accomplishments for the McLean Highlanders. The high-school team (16-6) backed up its regular-season performance of earning the top seed in the Liberty District tournament by winning the competition with a 2-0 record. In the May 20 championship game, host McLean topped the No. 3-seed Yorktown Patriots, 3-1, for its second such title since 2019, also defeating Yorktown in the final that year.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO