The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM Seeks Better Ties With US

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated...

International Business Times

Biden Leaves For Asia Under Ukraine, N.Korea Nuclear Shadows

President Joe Biden left Thursday for South Korea and Japan to cement US leadership in Asia at a time when the White House's attention has been pulled back to Russia and Europe -- and amid fears of a North Korean nuclear test during his trip. Biden wants the trip to...
WORLD
Reuters

Pakistan's new foreign minister seeks to broaden U.S. ties

UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday he would like to pivot away from single-issue transactional relationship with the United States as he seeks to repair frayed ties with Washington. "Our relationship with the United States has been colored too much by...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden's Asian Economic Talks Include 13 Countries and Not China

TOKYO (Reuters) -President Joe Biden launched his plan for U.S. economic engagement in Asia on Monday, leaving it to the 13 founding countries to work out how to enforce their agreements and whether China could ever join. Biden chose on his first trip in office to Asia to formally unveil...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Person
Asif Ali Zardari
Person
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Imran Khan
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'Karma is cruel': Ukraine hails 'payback' as blasts rock Putin ammunition depot on Russian soil in suspected missile strike by Zelensky's forces

Ukraine has hailed a suspected missile strike on Russian soil this morning as 'payback' and 'karma' for Putin's vicious attacks on its civilians. An ammunition depot caught fire in Belgorod, sending flames and smoke rising into the skies over Staraya Nelidovka in the early hours of the morning, as anti-air defences in border regions opened fire in what is suspected to be more attacks by Ukraine.
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY

