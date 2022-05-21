City of Wilson officials say nearly all power restored after early morning storm

Comfortable north winds will blow Wednesday, knocking humidity back down to spring time levels. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beneficial rains fell on the area Tuesday which is helping ease the drought. Radar estimates show roughly an inch or more fell on many parts of Eastern NC in the last 24 hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy through today as low pressure stalls off the coast. Winds will come from the north to northeast which will bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, over the past 24 hours, dew points have fallen between 5-10°. Highs will be in the mid 70s with wind speeds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. Some of the southern counties will have a chance at some sunshine and could reach the upper 70s if it materializes.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO