Wilson, NC

City of Wilson officials say nearly all power restored after early morning storm

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILSON, N.C. (WITN) - City of Wilson officials say nearly all power outages have been restored after an early morning storm brought down many power lines. Officials say less than...

www.witn.com

WITN

Emergency services officials weigh in on earlier hurricane season

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above normal hurricane season for 2022. With the start of hurricane season just over a week away, first responders throughout Eastern Carolina are getting ready. WITN talked to them about a possible change to the start date of hurricane season, plus what they say we should all be doing to prepare.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern exit ramp closed again Wednesday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may want to travel a different route Wednesday morning and into the afternoon as crews repair an exit ramp. According to city officials, East Front Street onto US 70W is closed this morning while crews repair the shoulder. The area is expected to...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected to cross I-95 Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong cold front will begin to impact Eastern Carolina late Friday evening through Friday night. The front will come with heavy downpours and thunderstorms, and while the severe weather threat will be higher on the western side of I-95, any severe storms that do develop near the interstate will likely move into the East after 7 p.m. Because of this severe weather potential, Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern exit ramp closed Tuesday for repair

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers may have to alter their journey to work because an exit ramp is Craven County is closed Tuesday morning for repair. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say exit ramp 417A, also known as US 70W onto Front Street will be closed this morning for shoulder repair.
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tornadoes confirmed in Charlotte, Durham areas during Monday storms

Tornadoes hit Mecklenburg County and Durham on Monday as strong storms moved across the state. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Charlotte area Monday afternoon as storms bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds moved across the state. The tornado hit in Mecklenburg County near Burnt Umber Drive, just south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Crews today are beginning to fix a U.S. 17 bridge that was damaged 10 days ago when a truck crashed through its side. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work on the bridge that crosses over Howell Road, just outside of New Bern, will be finished later this week.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Skies stay cloudy as low hangs off the coast

Comfortable north winds will blow Wednesday, knocking humidity back down to spring time levels. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beneficial rains fell on the area Tuesday which is helping ease the drought. Radar estimates show roughly an inch or more fell on many parts of Eastern NC in the last 24 hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy through today as low pressure stalls off the coast. Winds will come from the north to northeast which will bring in cooler and drier air. In fact, over the past 24 hours, dew points have fallen between 5-10°. Highs will be in the mid 70s with wind speeds ranging between 5 to 10 mph. Some of the southern counties will have a chance at some sunshine and could reach the upper 70s if it materializes.
GREENVILLE, NC
#Power Lines#Witn#Wilson Energy#Greenville Utilities
WITN

Early morning storm brings poles and lines down in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -City of Wilson officials are assessing damage following a storm early Friday morning which brought down multiple power lines. Officials say the biggest area of concern is Forest Hills Road where several poles and lines are down. According to a social media post, the NCDOT is setting...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Rose Hill getting new $3 million fire station

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State officials were in Rose Hill Monday to announce the construction of a new 14,000 square foot fire station. The $3 million project will include five bays for vehicles, a training room, bunk quarters, offices and a kitchen. The funds come from the USDA Rural...
ROSE HILL, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Person County and parts of Granville County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As temps soared in central North Carolina Saturday afternoon, some severe thunderstorms began forming. After several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and allowed to expire, another was issued at 6:26 p.m. The severe thunderstorm warning is for Person County and Northwestern Granville County until 7:30...
WRAL News

'You aren't going to sleep': Apex neighbors complain about noise from ongoing NC Highway 540 extension project

Apex, N.C. — The payoff of North Carolina’s Complete 540 project should be worthwhile, but it’s currently an eyesore and a headache for many Apex residents. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
APEX, NC
WITN

Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another busy Eastern Carolina intersection is getting the 4-way stop treatment. The Department of Transportation says crews will install the all-way stop tomorrow at the intersection of Portertown Road and Eastern Pines Road, just outside of Greenville. Portertown Road intersects with Eastern Pines Road in two...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

State officials to announce new Rose Hill fire station

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are coming to an Eastern Carolina town Monday to announce a new fire station. Using funds from the USDA Rural Development program the three million dollar project will include five bays for vehicles, a training room, bunk quarters, offices and a kitchen. State Director,...
ROSE HILL, NC
WRAL

Damage, thousands without power east of Triangle after overnight storms

Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.
WRAL News

Storm damage in Wake, Johnston, Wilson counties: May 19-20, 2022

WILSON, NC
WITN

Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say they are investigating a suspicious death this afternoon. A police department spokeswoman said their officers were doing a welfare check at a home on Spring Forest Road when they discovered a body. They said that based on evidence found at the home,...
GREENVILLE, NC

