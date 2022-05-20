ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Supreme Court Justice Wife Ginni Thomas Probed AZ Lawmakers To Overturn Trump’s 2020 Election Loss

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK5zu_0flQxhl900

Being in politics, whether directly or indirectly, requires a certain level of dignity that can lead to some serious repercussions if you get caught slipping.

Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, is currently in the political hot seat after recently-unearthed text messages revealed that she asked Arizona lawmakers to assist Donald Trump in overturning his 2020 election loss to current President Joe Biden.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Multiple outlets confirmed that Ginni tried to enact the independent state legislature doctrine, a constitutional interpretation that essentially gives state lawmakers ultimate control over who’s chosen as electors. Many are criticizing her for pressing those in AZ to set aside Joe Biden’s slate of electors in favor of “a clean slate of Electors.”

More details below, via The Hill :

“The newly revealed communications came in emails Ginni Thomas sent on Nov. 9, 2020 — six days after the election — to a pair of lawmakers, pressing them to work on Trump’s behalf and ‘fight back against fraud,’ according to the Post.

The explosive revelation adds a new layer of detail to previous reporting on Thomas’s efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election. The Post previously reported that she strategized with Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows over how to bypass the will of American voters to install Trump for a second White House term despite his loss to Biden, an outcome she described as an ‘obvious fraud’ and ‘the greatest heist of our history.’

The correspondence is likely to reignite ethical questions over Clarence Thomas, who has participated in at least nine rulings related to the 2020 election and who in three decades on the bench has never recused himself due to a real or perceived conflict of interest resulting from his wife’s political activities.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Ginni Thomas has yet to respond, nor a spokesperson for the Supreme Court. However, it’s worth noting that her husband Clarence is among three or more conservative Supreme Court justices endorsing this doctrine. Now more than ever does the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson prove to be so important.

In short, stay safe America!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0flQxhl900
The post Supreme Court Justice Wife Ginni Thomas Probed AZ Lawmakers To Overturn Trump’s 2020 Election Loss appeared first on Black America Web .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Fraud#U S Supreme Court#Instagram Twitter#Post
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Kyrsten Sinema "should be" primaried after her response to the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion.

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP [and] Dem obstructionists included," she wrote. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made her strongest comment to date in favor of a primary challenge to centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona Democrat again ruled out changes to the Senate's filibuster rules. That was despite POLITICO's reporting on a draft Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning federal abortion protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy