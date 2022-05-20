ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street Is as Baffled by Stocks Now as It Has Ever Been

By Lu Wang
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven straight weeks of losses for American stocks and now a narrowly averted collision with a bear market...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 18

Seen too much
3d ago

What is to be baffled about The PRIVATELY OWNED FEDERAL RESERVE STOPPED BUYING JUNK CORPORATE BONDS AND OVER PRICED STOCKS. 12 years of creating fake money charging US ALL A QUARTER POINT TO CREATE IT. Then buying junk bonds and over priced stocks with our money. The Check is now Due and the Poor are stuck with the bill. While the wealthy collect more interest on secure investments which is why they raised the price of everything.and interest rates.

Reply(16)
5
Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#American#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy