May 20, 2022 1:30 Michael Beer, Nonviolence International; 12 Kathy Kelly, World Beyond War, Ban Killer Drones; 12:30 Andrea Mox, Stonewall Alliance Chico

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.

