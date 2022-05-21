Top dog: Frederick County Animal Control has new director

When David Luckenbaugh was hired as a kennel technician for Frederick County 30 years ago, he jokingly told the director he’d like to have their job, not thinking it would actually happen.

On Tuesday, Luckenbaugh, of Myersville, officially began his role as director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control. The role includes overseeing the pet adoption center at 1832 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick.

The division employs nearly 30 staff members, among them seven Animal Control officers and a supervisor. The officers’ work includes responding to sick and injured animals, community outreach, cruelty cases and more. Volunteers help keep the division running.

During an interview at his office, Luckenbaugh said one of his goals is to improve staff retention, which can be difficult in a job that sometimes requires late nights and missed moments with loved ones.

One of the biggest projects on the horizon for the new director will be the facility’s expansion. The plan is in development, Luckenbaugh said, with construction set to begin in 2024. The renovation will add space for offices, storage, and, of course, animals.

As of Thursday, Luckenbaugh said, Animal Control had 92 animals in its care. He chatted excitedly about two dogs recovered from a cruelty case and how well they were doing. One was recently adopted.

A few steps from the director’s office, kennels full of adoptable animals await. Cats mewed as Luckenbaugh entered their domain. He adjusted the signs on their cages before entering the space where dogs are kept.

Canines burst into barks as the door opened. Luckenbaugh plucked treats from tiny buckets hanging off the cages and encouraged the dogs to sit. The dogs got their rewards, even when their obedience was less than perfect.

Luckenbaugh has an 11-month-old French Brittany at home named Sophie, and grew up with dogs.

When he started as a kennel technician in 1992, Luckenbaugh’s job entailed cleaning up after and caring for animals, plus assisting with adoptions.

In 1995, he went to work for Howard County as an Animal Control officer, then returned to Frederick County in 1998 to work in the same position. He has been in Frederick ever since, working his way up.

He recently served as deputy division director, then became acting director in January after former director Linda Shea retired.

“Dave has done an outstanding job as interim director,” County Executive Jan Gardner said in a news release. “He is dedicated to the welfare of animals and their owners, and he is well respected by his staff. I am confident Dave will excel in his new role.”

His love for animals started early.

Luckenbaugh spent his summers as a young teen helping his father at his dog grooming business in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. His father assigned him the duties of bathing and brushing.

“He would never let me close to a pair of scissors,” Luckenbaugh said with a laugh.

Nowadays, Luckenbaugh’s career looks a bit different.

One of the division’s core responsibilities is public safety. On Thursday, Luckenbaugh attended an appeal hearing for a potentially dangerous dog case.

A dog escaped from its home and attacked another dog without provocation, Animal Control Officer Charlotte Branham read from her report during a hearing at the Animal Control office.

The dog that was attacked was seriously injured. As a result, the attacking dog was classified as potentially dangerous.

The owner of the attacking dog appealed, which brought the two owners together on Thursday.

Luckenbaugh took notes as the owners cordially explained their points of view. The hearing was held in a multipurpose room that also housed stacks of canned pet food. A chunky, fluffy cat named Oreo — who is available for adoption — silently roamed the room.

Neither owner disputed the facts of the case. The attacking dog’s owner wanted to know if the potentially dangerous dog classification could be temporary, and spoke about his dog’s otherwise friendly behavior. The owner learned that his dog, a rescue, has an aversion to dogs that resemble a dog who attacked him earlier in life.

Animal Control Officer Maggie Hill, who serves as supervisor, explained the restrictions that come with the potentially dangerous dog designation.

After roughly 45 minutes, the hearing concluded. Luckenbaugh, as director, had five days to make a decision. He did not need it.

“We must prevent future incidents,” Luckenbaugh said gently. “We understand these things are accidental.”

However, he said, the attack was unprovoked, caused severe injury and the attacking dog was identified without question. The potentially dangerous designation was upheld.

Afterward, Luckenbaugh said he’d listened for details.

“It’s important to be able to hear what people have to say,” he said.

Even when being director requires tough decisions, Luckenbaugh gets the job done. He said the Animal Control staff tries to work with people to find solutions.

“Most of our positions here at Animal Control are not animal jobs,” Luckenbaugh said. “They’re people jobs.”