Crooksville, OH

Kevin S. McGrath

By Ross-Frash
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin S. McGrath, 62, of Crooksville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, after a long courageous battle against cancer. He was born on September 2, 1959, in Zanesville, to Joy Thomas McGrath and the late George McGrath. He retired from Rockwell International...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Richard G. Shuster

Richard G. Shuster, 72 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospital. Rich was born on March 29, 1950 in Zanesville. He is the son of Wava (Hartman) Shuster and the late Howard Shuster. Rich worked in maintenance at the Ohio Ferro Alloy until it’s closing, and went on to retire as the Maintenance Supervisor for West Muskingum Schools. Rich loved to spend time at Flea Markets, he loved going to Crenos and McMillen Tire Service, and he was very proud of his knife collection. However, the thing Rich was most proud of was his family.
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

John A. Willis

John A. Willis, born November 24, 1949, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at his home. John is Survived by his wife Donna of 21 years. He is also Survived by his daughters Mickie Abele, Jonnie (John) Stricker, Mary Jane (Jon) Frost, Stepson Jim (Tina) Auber, and Stepdaughter Kandice (Brian) Reid. John has 14 Grandkids and 13 Great Grandkids and he is also survived by his Brother Robert C, (Peggy) Willis, Sister Patty Reed, and several Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved Pets MemMe and Buddy.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Symothress Proctor Jr.

Symothress “Chico” Proctor, Jr., 64, of Zanesville, died at 9:26 P.M. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. He was born December 2, 1957, in Nuremberg, Germany, to the late Symothress and Delores Proctor, Sr. He served in the United States Marines and had worked for Auto Zone and was still employed with Fanatics.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marvin Madinger

Marvin C. Madinger went home to be with the good lord on May 19, 2022. He was a hard working, strong man with a deep love for his family. He spent many years working at Black’s Springs as a spring fabricator and welder. He took great pride in his work and providing for his family. He was a man with a tough exterior and a deeply warm heart. He enjoyed hunting and good country music. He also rode as a mounted deputy with the Muskingum County Sheriff Department. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence & Georgia Madinger, five brothers Robert, Albert, Donald, Frank & Gilbert, one sister Phyllis and his son Gregory. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter Michelle (Michael) Simpson, grandchildren Javier, Zyon and Yazmen Rush, Great grandchildren Liam and Noelle. The mother of his children Shirley Stettler, special niece Lisa Lamp and nephew David Madinger as well as host of others. Calling hours will be held Sunday May 22, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held Monday May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service with Rev. Clifton R. Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be in Mount Sterling Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Veteran’s Banner Project Delay

There’s been a delay in the Veteran Banner Project in downtown Zanesville. Veteran’s Appreciation Council Member Becky Joseph said the original plan was for all the banners to be in place by Memorial Day, however she said due to unforeseen circumstances with materials need for the project the placement will be delayed for up to one week.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local High School Sports Scoreboard

Here’s a look at our Local High School Sports Scores from May 23rd:. Andrew Nemec pitched pitched a complete game in the win for the Blue Aces. Hannah Bendle hit a walk-off home run in the Muskies late regular-season win over Watkins Memorial.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Thursday Music Club Hosts Piano Dedication Recital At OUZ

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Thursday Music Club hosted a piano dedication recital at Ohio University Zanesville. The recital comes after the recent purchase of a piano that will stay on OUZ’s campus. The 9-foot concert grand piano is practically new as they have rebuilt most of it. Member...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Kamie, K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always has a furry friend in need of a forever friend. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid has introduced us to many friendly and adorable dogs but none as special as Kamie. “Today we have Kamie. She came in as...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Opening up the Outdoors for Campers

Campfires, forestry, swimming and hiking. A camp put on by the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has that and more available. Camp Canopy is for high school students from incoming freshman all the way up to graduating seniors. Some of those that have attended the camp have taken their interest for forestry and wildlife into careers in natural resources, like co-director Jeremy Scherf who attended the camp when he was in high school.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

City Continues Toward Establishing Confluence Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The city of Zanesville has taken another step toward finishing the Confluence Park Improvement Project. The city acquired much of the land for the park at the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum Rivers from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. The city then submitted a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission with the intent of turning it into a green space.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Councilwoman Ann Gildow Passes Away

Zanesville Mayor Don Mason sadly announced the death of councilwoman Ann Gildow in a press release Saturday evening. The mayor described Gildow as compassionate, whose presence was always accompanied by smiles and kind words. He went on to say that the community has lost an irreplaceable soul. While serving on...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Players Receive Straker Grant To Renovate

ZANESVILLE, Ohio The Zane Trace Player’s have received a grant from the JW and MH Straker Foundation. The $45,460 grant will go towards renovations of their building, the Renner theater. The President of the Zane Trace Players, Rich Tolliver says that grant was much needed and they are grateful.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Columbus Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Columbus man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Guernsey County Saturday afternoon. It happened in Knox Township on State Route 658 around 2:45pm. The State Highway Patrol said that 70-year-old Mark A. Moody was riding his motorcycle north on 658 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, struck a fence post and a tree.
WHIZ

Authorities: 2 young siblings killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two young siblings were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through an Akron home. The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was brought under control about 40 minutes later. The children — 10-year-old Abou Jabateh, and his 8-year-old sister, Fatumata — were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

United Way of MPM Hires New Resource Development Director

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties has a new Resource Development Director who will replace Kyle Dunn. Tierney Ford, who left her role at Park National Bank, began her new position last Wednesday and is excited to join an organization that gives back to the community.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 40 seconds someone experiences a stroke. May is stroke awareness month and the Genesis stroke department is doing what they can to prevent it. High blood pressure is the number one cause of stroke and preventing it is the easiest way to avoid a stroke. An ischemic stroke is...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Temple Fire Victims Find New Business Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Competitive Staffing Solutions and Competitive Logistics and Carrier Services are a husband and wife team that saw their businesses destroyed by January’s Masonic Temple fire but they persevered and recently moved into their permanent location at 969 Linden Avenue. Corey Worden owns Competitive Logistics and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

