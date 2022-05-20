Kevin S. McGrath

Marvin C. Madinger went home to be with the good lord on May 19, 2022. He was a hard working, strong man with a deep love for his family. He spent many years working at Black’s Springs as a spring fabricator and welder. He took great pride in his work and providing for his family. He was a man with a tough exterior and a deeply warm heart. He enjoyed hunting and good country music. He also rode as a mounted deputy with the Muskingum County Sheriff Department. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence & Georgia Madinger, five brothers Robert, Albert, Donald, Frank & Gilbert, one sister Phyllis and his son Gregory. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter Michelle (Michael) Simpson, grandchildren Javier, Zyon and Yazmen Rush, Great grandchildren Liam and Noelle. The mother of his children Shirley Stettler, special niece Lisa Lamp and nephew David Madinger as well as host of others. Calling hours will be held Sunday May 22, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held Monday May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service with Rev. Clifton R. Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be in Mount Sterling Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5.

