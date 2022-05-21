FITCI continuing with plan to move into Frederick

Buy Now The Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. on Metropolitan Court is planning to move into the city. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. is continuing its plan to move into Frederick.

The business incubator provides laboratory and office space to developing biotechnology and other science and technology companies. It is looking to leave its location on Metropolitan Court outside the city and move to a location within the city limits.

The center has identified a location on the west side of Frederick, but CEO Kathie Callahan Brady said she’s still working out a few final details before officially announcing it.

The center is still waiting to hear how much money it will get from the county, federal earmarks and other funding sources and should still be able to move forward with its relocation if it gets the full amounts, Callahan Brady said Friday.

It has about nine sources of funding identified, so it’s still hard to say what will happen, she said.

Owning a new location would allow the center to have about four times the space as leasing or staying in its current location, she said.

The city budget proposed by Mayor Michael O’Connor had allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to FITCI to help purchase a new location.

But in hearings leading up to Thursday night’s budget vote, several aldermen expressed a desire to see contributions to nonprofits limited to $250,000, to allow relief money to be spread further through the community.

The aldermen voted 4-1 Thursday to allocate $250,000 each to FITCI and the Frederick Arts Council, which had been slated to receive $300,000 toward buying its Sky Stage facility on South Carroll Street, as part of approving the city’s fiscal 2023 budget.

Those were the only projects scheduled to receive more than $250,000, with the exception of several large stormwater projects for the city.

Earlier this month, Alderman Derek Shackelford proposed that the city create a process for nonprofit organizations to apply for funds.

While disappointed, Callahan Brady said she has great respect for the aldermen and the difficult job they have.

“I truly do believe they care about Frederick and the community,” she said.