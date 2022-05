NEW YORK -- A New York City nonprofit with the mission to close the gaps in the education to employment pipeline has expanded to New Jersey. Its focus is on jobs in the tech sector.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to those who benefited from its programs and she has more on how you can get involved."I was stuck in the rut of tutoring jobs or swim instructor jobs," Quiana Berry said.While finishing up community college, Berry, of East Harlem, was exploring career opportunities."Something that was more lucrative than the life my parents could provide me," Berry said. "I...

