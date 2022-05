ANN ARBOR, MI -- Wives Josie Ann Lee and Chris Draybuck have worked to cultivate a community around MoonWinks Café since 2018. Now, they’re looking to sell it. The couple met in 2006 while working at a Caribou Coffee in Ann Arbor. At the time, both said they were processing grief from losing family members and trying to figure out how to piece their lives back together. Lee had joined the coffee shop to learn the industry, while Draybuck was working while she was in graduate school and training to be a massage therapist.

