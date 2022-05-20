Brianne Sheree Piper was born Aug. 6, 1992, in Houston, to Calvin Dwane and Paula Ann (McGaughey) Piper and died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Austin. Upon moving to Rosebud at a young age, Brianne quickly made life-long friendships and excelled as a student, participating in band and the drama club through high school. In her free time, she developed local fundraising opportunities for children in need through ticketed events hosted by her favorite bands. She had a natural talent for bringing people together and was recognized as a catalyst of goodwill among her peers.

