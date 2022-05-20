ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Yoe Day

Cameron Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoe High students McKenzie Lara and Kylie Leftwich place flowers on...

www.cameronherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cameron Herald

Brianne Piper

Brianne Sheree Piper was born Aug. 6, 1992, in Houston, to Calvin Dwane and Paula Ann (McGaughey) Piper and died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Austin. Upon moving to Rosebud at a young age, Brianne quickly made life-long friendships and excelled as a student, participating in band and the drama club through high school. In her free time, she developed local fundraising opportunities for children in need through ticketed events hosted by her favorite bands. She had a natural talent for bringing people together and was recognized as a catalyst of goodwill among her peers.
HOUSTON, TX
Cameron Herald

Calvin Franklin “Buddy” Simonton

Mr. Calvin Franklin “Buddy” Simonton, 77, of Rockdale, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service for Mr. Simonton will be held at a later date. Cremation will be followed by a burial in Alice next to his son Larry Wayne Simonton. Mr. Simonton...
ROCKDALE, TX
Cameron Herald

Marjorie “Laverda” Kieschnick Walther

Marjorie “Laverda” Kieschnick Walther at the age of 92 years, passed away in her sleep on May 20, 2022. She was born on the family farm near Thorndale on Dec. 29, 1929. Last year, she relocated back to the area and has been living at SPJST in Taylor.
THORNDALE, TX
Cameron Herald

Jimmy Montalbo

Jimmy Montalbo, 77, of Buckholts, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow in the Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
BUCKHOLTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, TX
Local
Texas Education
Cameron Herald

Yoemen sweep Lorena, set for Diboll in regional semifinals

The Cameron Yoemen baseball team is moving on to the regional semifinals after a series sweep of the Lorena Leopards in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday. Cameron came out as the victor on Thursday, winning 12-5 with big help from a seven run seventh inning to pull away. The Yoemen sealed the series on Saturday with a 9-3 victory to complete the series sweep.
CAMERON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy