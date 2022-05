On May 12, 2022, the UCSF School of Medicine graduating class of 2022 joined together with loved ones, leadership, faculty, and staff, for the first in-person commencement ceremony since 2019. It was a spirited celebration that honored the 148 graduates who showed courage, creativity, and determination as they completed the first step of their medical education during a pandemic.

