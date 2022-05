The Philadelphia 76ers still have not gone past the second round in over two decades, and it may be one particular player taking the fall this time around. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on Monday that 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is not untouchable and that the team would entertain the idea of trading him this offseason. Neubeck adds that 76ers would not just dump Thybulle for salary-saving purposes however.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO