World

North Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for fifth day amid COVID wave

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday reported more than 200,000 new patients suffering from fever for a fifth consecutive day, as it fought its first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

The ongoing COVID wave, declared last week, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million, which has refused outside help and kept its borders shut. read more

At least 219,030 people newly showed fever symptoms as of Friday evening, taking the total number of such cases to 2,460,640, the official KCNA news agency reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. The death toll rose by one to 66.

KCNA did not say how many people had tested positive for the virus.

In a separate report, KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had held a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo early on Saturday to check the COVID situation and responses made over the nine days since the outbreak emerged.

Kim praised "positive progress" in the anti-virus campaign but called for consistently adjusting and optimising policy to "seize the chance of winning the battle against the epidemic."

KCNA did not elaborate on where Kim saw progress, but state media has lauded "good results" in the country's COVID fight, citing sustained farming and production in key industrial sectors and construction projects. read more

With no national vaccination campaign and limited testing capability, the daily data released by state media could be underreported, and it may be difficult to assess the scale of the COVID wave, experts have said. read more

The U.N. human rights agency has warned of "devastating" consequences for North Korea's 25 million people, while the World Health Organization has said unchecked spread could lead to emergence of deadlier new variants. read more

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by David Gregorio and Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments

Sabum Nim Torryn Coufal
3d ago

Well anyway too bad they spend all their money on weapon weaponry instead of on vaccine and medication. The poor people. And North Korea controls their media more than any country in the world.



