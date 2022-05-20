ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Little Island Reopens, Announces Summer Entertainment

cititour.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Island, located in Hudson River Park at Pier 55, has reopened to the public. It has announced the 2022 line-up of ticketed events in The Amph, beginning on June 16. Tickets are currently on sale. This second...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

Related
cititour.com

Slate Rooftop to Open in Williamsburg

Slate Rooftop will open in Williamsburg atop The Pod Brooklyn Hotel (247 Metropolitan Avenue) on May 26. The rooftop, which will have its own entrance on Metropolitan Avenue, boasts al-fresco seating for up to 125 guests. Solar panels will supply power and recycle energy across the rooftop and courtyard beer...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

Brooklyn's Grand Army Bar to Host Seafood Boil

Just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, Grand Army Bar (336 State Street in Boerum Hill) will be holding a seafood boil outside on Sunday 5/29 from 2pm - til the crawfish last! Plates will contain crawfish, shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Hoyt Street is closed on...
BROOKLYN, NY
thesource.com

T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
cititour.com

2022 Fleet Week

The Fleet is in! The annual Fleet Week at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum begins with the parade of ships. Held nearly every year since 1984, Fleet Week New York is the city's celebration of the sea services. It provides an opportunity for regular folks to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see first-hand, the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 4,500 service men and women from the U.S. and foreign nations are arriving aboard the ships.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Restaurant Radar: Mighty Quinn’s to Open in Gowanus

Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue is Brooklyn bound. The restaurant known for its “low and slow” barbecue will soon be opening in the former Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue space (433 3rd Ave) in Gowanus. Mighty Quins is known for its house-made brisket, burn ends, spare ribs, BBQ chicken and “Brontosaurus” ribs. This is the chain’s first foray into Brooklyn. It already operates NYC locations in Manhattan, Long Island, Forest Hills and Yankee Stadium, as well as New Jersey, Florida, Maryland and Duibai.
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

Brazilian Restaurant Ipanema Returns to NYC

Ipanema, the popular Brazilian and Portuguese restaurant, that once called Little Brazil its home on West 46th Street, has returned to Midtown with a new location, new look and new menu. Co-owners Carlos and Victor Pedro are the sons of Alfredo Pedro who opened the original Ipanema in 1979. The new restaurant is located ten blocks north at 3 West 36th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Landau
Person
Faith Prince
Person
Joshua Henry
Person
Arturo O'farrill
Person
Jaime Lozano
Person
Judy Kuhn
Person
Tonya Pinkins
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Person
Lillias White
Robb Report

Upstate New York Will Get a Woodsy New Luxury Hotel and Spa This Fall

Click here to read the full article. Forget Hamptons season. Auberge Resorts Collection has decided upstate New York is the place to be this fall. The California-based hospitality outfit, which helms 20 luxury hotels and resorts across the globe, will open the doors to a new nature-inspired retreat in the Hudson Valley this October to help city folk rejuvenate and reconnect with the great outdoors. Just 90 minutes from the Big Apple, Wildflower Farms is set on 140 idyllic acres in Gardiner, NY. Surrounded by white pines and perennials, the resort will comprise 65 freestanding cabins, along with a signature Auberge spa,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC's biggest club opens this weekend

The largest nightclub in New York City opens its doors to the public this weekend with the hopes of heralding a return to NYC nightlife in the biggest way possible. The new club, Musica, opens in Hell's Kitchen at 637 West 50th Street with 25,000 square feet of space, including "The Whisper Room" lounge on its ground floor, a main floor and an open-air rooftop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

NYC Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday Today With Honorary Biggie Day, MetroCards, Empire State Building Lighting, & More

Today, New York City is going all-out to honor the Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 50th birthday. Mayor Eric Adams has formally announced today as Big Day and tonight the Empire State Building will be lit up red and white with a crown spinning in its mast designed to pay homage to Biggie’s instant-classic blockbuster debut album, Ready To Die. The Empire State Building is also hosting a ceremony today in partnership with Bad Boy, Atlantic, and Rhino Records and the Christopher Wallace Estate, featuring his mother, Violetta Wallace, as well as his children CJ and Tyanna plus Lil’ Cease, Lil Kim, and other friends and collaborators. Meanwhile the MTA is releasing Biggie-themed MetroCards at three Brooklyn subway stations near his childhood home: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center. Amazon will also have a tribute art installation set up at the Clinton – Washington Ave. station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River Park#Dance#Summer Entertainment#Performance Party#Machine De Cirque#Pigpen Theatre Co#Alejo Pancho#Littleisland Org
Travel Maven

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, coveted skyline views, and diverse neighborhoods, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation. But make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Could Contentious Video Signal the End of Horse Carriages in Central Park?

Video of a grounded horse in Central Park has reignited debate over the future of horse carriage rides in New York — with carriage drivers and opponents of the practice gearing up for a new battle.  Carriage horses work in Central Park, but live in Hell’s Kitchen — at both the Clinton Stables on W52nd […] The post Could Contentious Video Signal the End of Horse Carriages in Central Park? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Van Life: Living Rent Free in New York City

In todays video we visit with Rob as he walks us through Van Alley in Brooklyn New York. The high rent prices in New York City have been forcing many to move into self converted DIY camper vans. There are many that come and go as they find alternative living spaces other than their van dwellings. This rent free living can also be difficult as the winter months come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy