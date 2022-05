(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige is considering a bill that would establish a state-run retirement system, but the legislation has its critics. Senate Bill 3289, passed by lawmakers earlier this month, would create the Hawaii Retirement Savings Board to oversee the individual retirement accounts. Employees would decide if they wanted to participate. Employers would deduct their contributions and send them to the state.

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO