Baltimore, MD

Two men shot in East Baltimore; wounded man admits himself to hospital

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were wounded in a double shooting Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Meanwhile, about 30 minutes later, a 19-year-old man who had been shot admitted himself to a hospital. Officers were called around 6...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

Teenager Shot In The Hand In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Southeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers initially received a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of O’Donnell Street at 2:40 p.m. But they didn’t find a gunshot victim, police said. A short time later, they learned that the teenager had walked into a local hospital in search of medical treatment for his hand injury.  Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Southeastern District are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 39, Identified As Victim Slain In East Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend. Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot. All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Philadelphia Train Station Employee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged in connection with the Monday stabbing of a Philadelphia train station employee, Philadelphia Police said Tuesday. The employee remains in serious condition, police said. Adiren Mayo, 29, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses. Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to 30th Street Station for a report of a person with a weapon. There, officers learned the suspect and a 41-year-old employee of the station got into a physical fight in the bathroom of the station. Mayo allegedly used a folding knife to stab the employee twice in the chest. The employee was hospitalized and is in stable, but serious condition. Police located Mayo and he was arrested.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River man who shot victim 14 times sentenced to life in prison

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River man has been sentenced for a 2020 murder in which he shot his victim 14 times. Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 25, was sentenced on Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first-degree premeditated murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. In the early morning hours of August 18, 2020, … Continue reading "Middle River man who shot victim 14 times sentenced to life in prison" The post Middle River man who shot victim 14 times sentenced to life in prison appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Man Killed In Northern Baltimore Homicide, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man died after he was found with a head injury early Monday in northern Baltimore. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4600 block of Northwood Drive in response to a man lying in the street, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found 22-year-old Davon Silver-Nelson lying on the ground with an injury to the head, police said. Silver-Nelson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. No additional details were immediately released as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Ask For Help Fighting Fire In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are trying to extinguish a house fire in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighters union. The fire started in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood on Tuesday, union officials said in a social media post. Firefighters have asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, according to authorities. 🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥2200 blk Cedley St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from the rear of a 2 story row home. Additional units have been requested.@RichLangford734 @officers964 @PrezFannon964 @lrhesq pic.twitter.com/EGtjSCUORM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Find Missing Teen Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have found a missing boy who was last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Jonah Hunt, 14, was wearing a white hooded shirt with the word Vans printed on it, a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and Adidas shoes when he went missing, police said.  Baltimore County police announced around 10:20 p.m. that they had found him. #UPDATE: Jonah Hunt has been located. Thank you for sharing. RT @BaltCoPolice: #CriticalMissing 14-year-old Jonah Hunt (5’6 130lb) last seen in the Dundalk area wearing white hooded shirt w/ Vans printed on it, black shirt, dark blue sweat pants Adidas shoes neon yellow backpack. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man found fatally shot in head in bullet-riddled house in Waverly

Baltimore police were called to a house in Waverly for the destruction of property and are now investigating a homicide. City police said officers were called around 11:43 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 800 block of Exeter Hall, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a house riddled with bullets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 53, Fatally Shot In Head In North Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot in the head in northern Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 11:45 p.m., patrol officers were called to a report of destruction of property on Exeter Hall Avenue near Reese Street, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found Tyrone Hill suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. Paramedics pronounced Hill dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Monday morning. The city has seen 128 homicides and 270 non-deadly shootings in 2022, compared to 125 and 270 for the same time last year, according to city police figures. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trio Of Teens Arrested Following Car Crash In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly committing a handgun violation after they crashed their vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities. The crash occurred in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street around 8 p.m., police said. One of the teens complained of head pain, so medics examined him, police said.  Officers recovered a gun at the site of the crash and submitted it as evidence, according to authorities. Police transported the trio of teenagers to Juvenile Bookings on Gay Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At just after noon on Tuesday, May 3, an individual met two other individuals in the 1100-block of Deanwood Road in Hillendale (21234) to sell a pair of shoes. One suspect provided the victim with counterfeit money and displayed a weapon. At just before 12:30 p.m. on … Continue reading "Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue" The post Man pulls weapon during Carney road rage incident, robbery reported on Putty Hill Avenue appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD

