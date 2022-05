Today the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District (YCJUSD) announced the new school schedules effective for the 2022-2023 school year. In October of 2019, the California State Legislature passed Senate Bill 328 requiring school districts to modify their start times for middle and high schools. The law goes into effect on July 1st, 2022 and shifts middle and high school start times to no later 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., respectively. In response to this new requirement, the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District (YCJUSD) has implemented new start and end times at each school, as well as aligned early release schedules that will look different at some schools.

