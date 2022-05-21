Iowa state track and field day two highlights and results (5-20-22)

Cla ss 1A and 4A highlights .

Class 2A and 3A highlights.

Friday attendance: Record 15,807 (previous record-15,701 in 2016) Two-day attendance: 29,703 (13,896-Thursday; 15,807-Friday)

Weather: Temperature at 9 a.m. for the start of the meet was 58 degrees under overcast skies with winds from the south at 13 mph. Temperature was 62 degrees at 1 p.m. with overcast skies and winds NW to SE at 10 mph.

The sun finally appeared at 5:45 p.m. as temperature reached a high of 69 degrees at 6 p.m with winds from northwest to southeast at 11 mph. For live results https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16710

Team Scoring ( Through 10 Events-Done for Friday) Class 1A Boys Leaders 1. New London 47

2. Lisbon 433. Earlham 284. Mount Ayr 225. Bellevue & St. Ansgar 197. Lynnville-Sully 17

Class 2A Boys Leaders 1. Des Moines Christian 28

2. Jesup 233. Spirit Lake 22.54. WIlliamsburg 205. South Hamilton 186. Grundy Center 167. Tipton, Underwood & West Sioux Hawarden 1510. Clarinda & Sioux Central 13

Class 3A Boys Leaders 1. Pella 39.52. Dallas Center Grimes 363. Washington 324. Newton 265. Western Dubuque Epworth 23

6. Charles City 187. LeMars 158. North Polk & Dubuque Wahlert 14 Pella is defending 2021 state champ

Class 4A Boys Leaders

1. Iowa City High 43.52. Linn-Mar 323. Dowling Catholic 294. Cedar Falls 225. North Scott & Indianola 207. Iowa City West & Ankeny 189. Southeast Polk 17.510. Dubuque Senior, Sioux City North & Pleasant Valley 16 Cedar Falls is defending 2021 state champ

Class 1A Girls Leaders

1. Nashua-Plainfield 32

2. Bishop Garrigan 30

3. Calamus-Wheatland 184. Lisbon 175. Madrid 166. Pekin and Riverside 15 Madrid is defending 2021 state champ

Class 2A Girls Leaders 1. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 352. KPWC 263. Van Meter 244. Denver 205. West Lyon Inwood & Clear Lake 197. Williamsburg, Underwood & Northeast Goose Lake 1410. Cascade, New Hampton & Sheldon 12 Mid-Prairie is defending 2021 state champ

Class 3A Girls Leaders 1. Solon 482. ADM, Adel 36

3. Carlisle 264. Mt. Pleasant 205. Dubuque Wahlert 196. Epworth Western Dubuque 187. Spencer 168. Mount Vernon & Bondurant-Farrar 1510. Decorah 14 Dubuque Wahlert is defending 2021 state champ

Class 4A Girls Leaders

1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 34

2. Ames & West Des Moines Valley 324. Ankeny 28.55. Norwalk 256. Wauke & Waukee Northwest 228. Iowa CIty High 219. Dubuque Hempstead & Pleasant Valley 19 Waukee has streak of five straight titles on the line

RARE LONG JUMP FEAT Carlisle completed a rare feat by sweeping boys’ and girls’ long jump titles at the same meet with Archer Ogbourne (23-7) and Isabelle Noring (state record 18-8 3/4) winning, respectively, for the Wildcats. It marked the third time in state meet history that occurred. In 1982, Davenport Central’s Vivian Hardy won the girls’ Class 3A title. A week later, Chris Walker took the championship at the state boys’ meet. In 1995, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Carrie Ford and Bryan Gilbreaith both won titles.

BOYS

RECORDS SET FRIDAY —FOUR

Class 4A long jump – Aub Sama, Southeast Polk, 24-2 ¾. Old record 24-1, Jerry Westerfield, Davenport North, 2012 and Chris Walker, Davenport Central, 1983.

Class 2A 110 hurdles – Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, 13.74. Also overall meet record and all-time Iowa best. Old 2A record 14.1 (h), Matt Zuber, Iowa Valley, 1985. Old meet record 13.91, Joah Banks, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 2017 (p). Previous all-time best 13.85, Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 2018.

Class 1A distance medley relay – Earlham, 3:31.48. Old record 3:32.40, West Marshall, 1994.

Class 3A distance medley relay – Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:27.49. Old record 3:27.65, Davenport Assumption, 2004.

REPEATING

—Earlham won the Class 1A distance medley relay for the second straight year.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Two Titles

—Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr, Class 1A 400, 400 hurdles

—Jayden Dickson and Malakai Hale, Earlham, Class 1A 4×800, distance medley relay

—Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian, Class 2A 3200, distance medley relay

—Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A 3200, distance medley relay

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, No. 1 110 hurdles at 13.74.

—Dowling Catholic, 4×200 relay, No. 13 at 1:27.50.

—Cedar Rapids Washington, 4×200 relay, No. 17 at 1:27.53.

—Dallas Center-Grimes, distance medley relay No. 17 at 3:27.49.

NOTES

Sizzling Run For Latham

With one sizzling trip over the hurdles, Iowa State recruit Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham broke two records and established an all-time Iowa best. Latham, the defending state champion, ran his preliminary heat in the Class 2A 110 hurdles in 13.74. That broke the 2A meet record, broke the overall meet record and put him No. 1 on the state’s all-time best list, bumping Ankeny Centennial’s Riley Moss from the top. Moss ran 13.85 in 2018 before becoming a standout cornerback at Iowa.

No Repeat In 3A Long Jump

Charles City’s Ian Collins fell just short in his bid to repeat his high jump-long jump double in Class 3A. Collins took care of the first part by winning the high jump on Thursday, but he finished second in today’s long jump, half an inch behind the winner. Carlisle’s Archer Ogbourne went 23-3/4 for the title. Collins jumped 23-1/4. Ogbourne hit what proved to be his winning mark on his third jump, giving Collins three tries to beat him. But he couldn’t quite get it done, leaving Kuemper Catholic’s Miles Rupiper has the only athlete to accomplish the high jump-long jump double twice. Rupiper did it in 2017 and 2018.

Looking Good Over The Hurdles

Sophomore Jaden Damiano of Iowa Falls-Alden looks to have a bright future as a hurdler. Damiano won the Class 3A 400 hurdlers in 53.74 after finishing fifth in 2A as a freshman a year ago and taking fourth against runners from all classes in this year’s Drake Relays. He’s also the top qualifier out of the preliminaries in the 110 hurdles. He’ll go for that title Saturday afternoon. Damiano is the first champion from his school in the 400 hurdles.

Lions Roar In Distance Medley

Des Moines Christian has its first state championship in a relay and the Lions’ Carson Houg is now a two-time champ. Houg, the Class 2A 3200 winner on Thursday, anchored Des Moines Christian to a victory in the distance medley relay, helping the Lions put up a time of 3:32.98. That came in the second section and no one in the final section could get within 3 seconds of that time. Houg ran his anchor 800 in 1:55.76 to put the finishing touches on the Lions’ effort.

Another Big Ramsey Run

Drake recruit Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes picked up his second gold of the meet and this time, he took some teammates with him. Ramsey, the Class 3A 3200 winner on Thursday, anchored the Mustangs to a victory in the distance medley relay and they did it in record time. The DCG quartet finished in 3:27.49, a 2A meet record, as Ramsey pulled away from Newton’s Jackson Mace-Maynard coming out of the final turn in their 800 carry. Ramsey covered his two laps in 1:52.40.

A Narrow Loss Avenged

After falling an inch short in the shot put, South Hamilton’s Austin Busch came back with a victory in the Class 2A discus – by a one-foot margin over the guy who beat him in the shot. Busch threw 169-2 to win his title and deny Jesup’s Carson Lienau a repeat championship. Lienau was leading the competition with a throw of 168-2 until Busch topped it on his final throw of the day. On Thursday, Lienau won his second straight shot put title with a throw of 58-9 ½ — an inch farther than Busch’s best.

Sama Makes His Mark – Again

Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama keeps putting up impressive marks in the long jump. His latest came in the Class 4A event, which he won with a record-breaking leap of 24-2 ¾ for his first state title. That came after he set a record in winning the Drake Relays title last month. And before that, he went 24-10 in early April, the best jump ever by an Iowa athlete.

Remarkable Relay Running

The Class 4A 4×200 relay produced two Top 20 times and a winner out of section 2. Dowling Catholic , running in the second section, won the race in 1:27.50, which ranks No. 13 on the state’s all-time list and is the first title for the Maroons in the event. Washington, getting an outstanding close from Miles Thompson, just missed beating Dowling’s time with its 1:27.53 effort in the section 3. That ranks No. 17 on the all-time list.

Hawks Make Haste To Get No. 8

Lynnville-Sully earned its eighth relay championship at state but the first for the Hawks in the 4×200. Running in lane eight, the Hawks got smooth exchanges throughout and squeezed out a victory in a close race. Lynnville-Sully finished in 1:31.27 and Edgewood-Colesburg got second in 1:31.47. Lawton-Bronson ran 1:31.30 but was disqualified.

Ryce Is Nice At 400 meters

Whether he ran 400 meters with or without barriers, it didn’t matter to Mount Ayr sophomore Ryce Reynolds. He won the Class 1A championship in both events. Reynolds upset defending champion Kole Becker of Lisbon to win the 400 hurdles after winning the open 400 on Thursday. He ran 53.03 in the hurdles to win easily, the first title for a Mount Ayr runner in the event. Becker was second in 53.86.

Dickson Wins Duel Of Champions

Earlham’s Jayden Dickson won a duel of state champions on the anchor carry to give his team a victory in the Class 1A distance medley relay. Dickson, the state cross country champion last fall, passed Saint Ansgar’s Riley Witt, who won the 3200 on Thursday, in the final curve to bring the Cardinals home in a 1A meet record 3:31.48 for their second straight title in the event. It’s the second gold of the meet for Dickson, who anchored Earlham to a win in the 4×800 on Thursday. He ran 1:52.64 on his 800 carry today. Riley ran 1:54.30 as the Saints finished in 3:32.84.

Little Hawks Notch Another

Iowa City High has a long history of relay success at the state meet and the Little Hawks added to that legacy with a victory in the Class 4A distance medley. Running in section 2, City High finished in 3:28.69 and no one in the third section could match that time, thanks in large measure to Ammon Smith’s 1:54.05 800 on the anchor leg. It’s the 35 th relay title for City High, which ties Davenport Central for third among all-time relay winners. Ames leads with 46 and Des Moines East is second with 40.

Recker Rings Up A Title

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker improved throughout the competition in winning the Class 4A shot put. Recker fouled on his first attempt, threw a modest 51-2 ½ on his second attempt, then went farther on each successive throw before hitting 59-9 ¾ on his final try to clinch the title. Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Saddler was second at 55-3.

GIRLS

RECORDS SET FRIDAY — FOUR

Class 1A 4×200 relay – Madrid, 1:43.29. Old record 1:44.79, Ar-We-Va, 2004.

Class 1A 4×100 relay – Madrid, 48.72. Old record 49.57, Madrid, 49.57, 2021.

Class 3A long jump – Isabelle Noring, Carlisle, 18-8 ¾. Old record 18-8 ½, Aliyah Carter, Wahlert Catholic, 2019.

Class 3A shot put – Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, 47-5- ½. Old record 45-5, Brooke Gritters, Pella, 2007.

REPEATING

—Madrid won the Class 1A 4×200 for the second straight year.

— Mid-Prairie won the Class 2A DMR for the fourth straight time.

—Solon won the Class 3A DMR for the second straight year.

—Jadan Brumbaugh of Mount Pleasant won the Class 3A shot put for the second straight year.

—Maddie Olsen of Sheldon won the Class 2A high jump for the second straight year.

—Isabelle Noring of Carlisle won the Class 3A long jump for the second straight year.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Two Titles

—Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield, Class 1A 400, distance medley relay

—Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, Class 1A shot put, discus

—Danielle Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, Class 2A 3000, distance medley relay

—Mitzi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Class 2A 400, distance medley relay

—Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, Class 3A discus, shot put

—Meghan O’Neill and Kaia Holtkamp, Solon, Class 3A 4×800, distance medley relay

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Esaba Okwaramoi, Dowling Catholic, No. 15 100 hurdles at 14.45.

—Natalie Harris, Waukee Northwest, No. 19 100 hurdles at 14.56.

—Waukee Northwest, No. 20 4×100 relay at 48.17.

—Sioux City West, No. 21 4×100 relay at 48.19.

A Four-Peat For Mid-Prairie

As long as there’s a Hostetler running, Mid-Prairie is going to be tough to beat in the distance medley relay. The Golden Hawks won the Class 2A event for the fourth straight time and a Hostetler has anchored each of those championship units. Mid-Prairie ran 4:07.96 in the second section and that easily withstood what anyone in the third section put up. Danielle Hostetler, who won the 3000 on Thursday, anchored for the second straight year, running her 800 carry in 2:17.56. The Golden Hawks also got a strong 400 leg from Mitzi Evans, who won the open 400 on Thursday. Hostetler’s sister Marie anchored the DMR victories in 2018 and 2019. Mid-Prairie’s winning time today was the fastest in the event since Tipton ran 4:07.91 in 2007.

Solon Also Repeats In DMR

Solon followed Mid-Prairie’s route in repeating as the Class 3A champion in the distance medley, posting the winning time in the second section. The Spartans ran 4:07.85 with Emma Bock anchoring 2:16.28. Runner-up North Polk also ran in the second of the three sections, finishing in 4:12.18. Bock also anchored the Solon victory last year.

Finishing With A Flourish

Mount Pleasant senior Jadan Brumbaugh is fiishing her high school career with a flourish. Brumbaugh set a meet record in winning the Class 3A shot put for the second straight year, throwing 47-5 1/2. That comes after she won the discus on Thursday and claimed the Drake Relays shot put title last month, her second championship in that event. She also threw 49-9 at a meet this year, which ranks No. 2 on the state’s all-time list. Brumbaugh will continue her throwing career at Iowa State.

Streak-Busting Win For ADM

For the first time since 2016, someone other than Wahlert Catholic is the Class 3A champion in the 4×200 relay. ADM stopped Wahlert’s winning streak at four, taking the title with a time of 1:42.12. Wahlert looked to be in good shape for another championship after running 1:42.84 in section 2. But Olivia Tollari’s swift anchor in the final section gave ADM the few ticks on the clock it needed to pull out the victory. Wahlert had been seeking its 10 th title in the event, all since 2007. ADM won it for the first time.

She’s Halfway There

Ellie Rickertsen of Northeast is halfway to her second straight hurdles double in Class 2A. Rickertsen took the lead after clearing the final hurdle to win the 400 hurdles for the second straight year, finishing in 1:03.44. Cascade’s Devin Simon couldn’t match Rickertsen’s closing kick and settled for a close second in 1:03.69. Rickertsen will defend her 100 hurdles title on Saturday. She ran the fastest time in Thursday’s preliminaries.

Get Back JoJo

South Tama’s JoJo Tyynismaa made history for her school and beat a defending champion to do it. Tynnismaa outran Winterset’s Darci Wiseman, who won the event a year ago, to win the Class 3A 400 hurdles in 1:03.65. With that victory, she’s the first athlete from South Tama to win a state champion in a running event and only the second overall. The first was JoLynn Legg, the 2A high jump champion in 2000. Wiseman finished second in 1:03.73, which was faster than her winning time last year.

Olson’s Over The Bar

Sheldon’s Maddie Olson repeated her title in the Class 2A high jump, then took a shot at the meet record, only to fall short. Olson cleared 5-8 on her final try to clinch the championship. She then had to bar raised to 5-11 ¼, just above the 2A record held by Hall of Famer Hannah Willms of Dike-New Hartford, but knocked it off on all three tries. Olson is 15 th on the state’s all-time list with her 5-9 clearance at last year’s state meet. She also was the Drake Relays champion this year. Olson is a junior so she’ll have another shot at that meet record next year.

It’s A Carlisle Sweep

Isabelle Noring repeated her championship and completed a sweep for Carlisle in the Class 3A long jump. Noring won her second title with a jump of 18-8 ¾, a 3A meet record. That came after Carlisle’s Archer Ogbourne jumped 23-3/4 to win the boys championship. Noring also won the Drake Relays title last month.

Memorable Meet For Nashua-Plainfield

Coming into the meet, Nashua-Plainfield had never won a state track championship. Now the school has two. Freshman Kadence Huck anchored the Huskies to a victory in the Class 1A distance medley relay after winning the 400 on Thursday. They finished in 4:13.08, with Huck covering the final 800 meters in 2:16.64. Before the consolidation, Plainfield won titles in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1962 and 1967.

Young Runners Shine In DMR

Ankeny’s Alli Macke held off Iowa City High’s Ani Wedemeyer in a duel of freshmen to give her team a victory in the Class 4A distance medley relay. Ankeny finished in 4:05.05 for its first state title in the event, with City High coming in at 4:07.10. Wedemeyer covered the final 800 in 2:10.40 but couldn’t overtake Macke, who ran 2:12.90, fast enough to maintain her lead.

Can’t Hold These Tigers

With three runners back from last year’s championship team, Madrid was a heavy favorite to repeat in the Class 1A 4×200 relay. The Tigers did not disappoint and, in fact, set a meet record. Madrid ran 1:43.29 with defending 100 champion Ella Santi on the anchor to break an 18-year-old record. Santi, Lilly Ostert and Jillian Dodds all ran on last year’s team. They were joined today by Emma Olsen.

Ninety minutes later, the same foursome returned to the track for the preliminaries of the 4×100 and set another record, running 48.72 to break the record Madrid set last year.

Ames Ends Waukee Streak

It’s been a while since Ames won a state title in the 4×200 relay and while ending their drought, the Little Cyclones ended a rival’s winning streak. Ames ran 1:43.13 to win the Class 4A race, its first championship in the event since 1992. Cedar Rapids Prairie, with 400 champion Gabby Cortez on the anchor, ran 1:43.26 in section 2 to claim the runner-up spot. Waukee, which had won the last two state titles, finished seventh. Drake Relays champion Waukee Northwest was third.

First Champion For New School

Someone had to be first at Waukee Northwest and it turned out to be Mackenzie Carney . Northwest opened last fall when Waukee High School split and Carney became its first state track champion by winning the Class 4A 400 hurdles in 1:03.14. She also won that event at the Drake Relays last month and was the 2021 Relays champion while competing for Waukee. Carney could add two more titles before the weekend is over. She ran the fastest qualifying time in the 100 hurdles earlier today and anchored her team to the fastest qualifying time in the shuttle hurdle relay on Thursday. Those finals are Saturday.

Make It A Double For Audi

Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks , better known for her talents on the basketball court, is now a state track champion in two events. Crooks followed up her Class 1A title in the shot put on Thursday with a victory in the discus, throwing 131-05. She also won the shot put last year. A junior, Crooks led Bishop Garrigan to the 1A basketball championship in March. She has committed to play collegiately at Iowa State.

This Will Be Fun

The Class 4A 4×100 relay on Saturday is shaping up to be quite a race. The preliminaries produced two times that rank in the top 20 on the all-time list and 14 of the 24 teams ran under 50 seconds. For further perspective, Pleasant Valley’s winning time of 49.91 last year would have ranked 13 th in this year’s prelims. Waukee Northwes t turned in the fastest time at 48.17 and Sioux City West ran 48.19. Northwest’s time ranks 20 th on the state’s all-time list and North checks in at No. 21.

Duax Dominates In Long Jump

Sioux City West’s Holly Duax is one of the meet’s busiest athletes, but that did not slow her at all in one of her specialties. Duax won the Class 4A long jump at 18-6 ½, which was more than a foot farther than her closest competitor. She took a break from that competition to anchor West to the second-fastest time in the preliminaries of the 4×100 relay. On Thursday, she turned in the fastest qualifying times in the 100 and 200, events in which she is the defending state champion. Marin Randall of Norwalk was second in the long jump at 17-3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.