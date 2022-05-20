ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Chavez returns to Heritage High as its new principal

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the original teachers at Heritage High School and an accomplished administrator has been approved by the Perris Union High School District Governing Board as the new principal at the school. Lindsay Chavez began at Heritage when the school opened in 2006, teaching English and Yearbook...

www.menifee247.com

Comments / 0

Related
menifee247.com

MSJC Adult Education students earn GED certificates

Hannah Miller (left) and Rose Spottedeagle were among those who earned their GED certificates. Mt. San Jacinto College celebrated 36 Adult Education students last week for earning their GED at the college this year. Many Adult Education students who earned their GED plan to transition into career certificate or associate...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student. In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma. "I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo The post CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands is looking for high school graduate tour guides

Sunnylands is hiring graduating high school seniors for their internship program that trains eligible college students to serve as Sunnylandsguides. The Sunnylands tour guide internship program is a paid position and students can earn credit opportunities from participating colleges, universities and majors. It is also designed to help students prepare for their future careers through professional development workshops, individual The post Sunnylands is looking for high school graduate tour guides appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
highlandernews.org

Student workers hold a protest in solidarity with student’s attempts to unionize

Student workers at UC Riverside held a protest on Wednesday May 18 at the university’s Bell Tower in solidarity of student’s attempts to unionize. The protest was organized and supported by students from the UCR Botanical Gardens, R’Garden, 28ers organization, United Student Labor Action Coalition and the Graduate Student Union to name a few.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perris, CA
Perris, CA
Education
Local
California Education
menifee247.com

MUSD middle schools stick with drive-through graduation

While local high schools and some middle schools will conduct traditional graduation ceremonies with full seated attendance, middle schools in Menifee Union School District will continue with drive-through graduations this year, a district official said. Heritage and Paloma Valley high schools will have full seating in their campus stadiums for...
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

FIND Food Bank Invites Community To Resource Fair

INDIO (CNS) – FIND Food Bank will host a resource fair tomorrow for. Coachella Valley community members to apply for and learn about available. “Current gas and grocery prices are causing more people to seek out. FIND for food assistance,” FIND Food Bank Director Lorena Marroquin said. “And...
INDIO, CA
Washington Examiner

Leaked email shows Washington Examiner article caused California school district to cancel meeting about CRT

The Poway Unified School District in California canceled a meeting about critical race theory after an article I wrote last month exposed the school's faculty was using the theory. In a leaked email shared with the Washington Examiner, Carol Osborne, the Poway Unified School District's associate superintendent, confirmed that the meeting was being scrapped. She highlighted my article as a reason why.
POWAY, CA
menifee247.com

Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 30 in Central Park

The public is invited to pay tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country at the City of Menifee’s Memorial Day Ceremony. The event will begin at 10 a.m. May 30 at Central Park, 30268 Civic Plaza Drive. The location has been moved from the Veterans Memorial this year because of construction taking place at Wheatfield Park.
MENIFEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#School Principal#Summer School#Highschool#Heritage High School#Poly High School#Ramona High School#Spsa#Student Wellness#Communication Studies#English#Chapman University#National University
CBS LA

Longtime Santa Ana teacher arrested after 4 female students at Adams Elementary School report "inappropriate" touching

A substitute teacher who taught at Santa Ana Unified School District schools for 18 years faces charges of sexually molesting four female students at Adams Elementary School, Santa Ana police said Friday.Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on May 6 after officers went to Adams Elementary School, 2130 S. Raitt St., to investigate allegations that he had molested four students while in the classroom.The students were all girls between the ages of 8 and 9. They told school officials Morales touched them inappropriately separately, and at different times throughout the day, in a classroom, according to Santa Ana police officials.Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years, and now works as a substitute teacher. He was booked on suspicion of child molestation, but was released after posting $100,000 bail. According to Orange County sheriff's jail records, a court date has not been scheduled in his case.Anyone with more information can contact Santa Ana police Detective Anthony Pacheco at (714) 245-8352 or via email at Apacheco@santa-ana.org.
SANTA ANA, CA
myrcns.com

Riverside behavioral aide arrested for furnishing fentanyl to special needs students, one of which OD’d last week

RIVERSIDE, Calif., — Authorities say the investigation into a special needs student who overdosed on fentanyl last week but survived led to the arrest of a now-former employee at the Riverside private school the student was attending Tuesday, May 17. The suspect’s husband was also arrested on related charges after a search of the couple’s on-campus cottage where the couple still reside uncovered more than 100 fentanyl pills along with two firearms and ammunition, according to officials.
RIVERSIDE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Cannabis cancelation, special designation for airport, and more

📅 It’s Tuesday, 5/24. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 102 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Cat Power. 📵 Situational awareness: Customers of T-Mobile in the city reported outages yesterday, and they weren’t alone. According to reports, an upgrade is taking place on the network and it may take 72 hours to complete.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates in newly drawn 25th U.S. Congressional District

The June 7 primary election is two weeks away, voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County, and News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates in the newly drawn 25th congressional district race. Redistricting split the Coachella Valley into two newly drawn congressional districts. District 25's new boundaries include areas The post Meet the Candidates in newly drawn 25th U.S. Congressional District appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
RIVERSIDE, CA
smobserved.com

SAMO Softball Loss to Indio High School 7-4, Ends Samo Season with a Record of 15 wins and 10 losses

Left Senior Samantha Gonzalez from the santa monica high school girls varsity softball team steps on the edge of 3rd base while Victoria Huerta from Indio High School slide into the base in an attempt to beat the force at SAMO on Thursday May 12th 2022 as Samo hosted Indio in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 6 Southern Section girls high school softball playoffs. SAMO lost to Indio High School by a score of 7-4 ending their season with a record of 15 wins and 10 losses.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

VFW in Indio hosts free medical and vision services clinic

The Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3699 in Indio hosted a free medical and vision services clinic on Saturday to give back to the community. It was a one-stop-shop for free medical and vision care for anyone who needs it. Terry Gonzalez is an Imperial County resident who came to take advantage of the free The post VFW in Indio hosts free medical and vision services clinic appeared first on KESQ.
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE (1:22 PM): Authorities say an accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours. A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee firefighter receives Gold Medal of Valor

Menifee firefighter Chad Burns was honored by the City Council this week after being awarded the Governor’s Gold Medal of Valor at a ceremony at Cal Fire’s regional headquarters. Burns, based at Station 76 on Menifee Road, responded to a confined space rescue in Temecula on March 3,...
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy